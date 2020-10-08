BPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 126 Assistant Professor (Mathematics) Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in from 12 October Onwards

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Mathematics in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar against the Advt. No. 66/2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format through the online mode from 12 October 2020 onwards.

Around 126 vacancies will be recruited out of which 42 vacancies are reserved for Female Candidates. Candidates holding the qualification as per UGC norms are eligible to apply. The online applications will be continued till 11 November 2020. Candidates can check eligibility, experience, selection criteria, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application:11 November 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of the application: 18 November 2020

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor, Mathematics - 126 Posts

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: As per UGC norms.

Pay Scale- Rs. 57,700, Pay Level - 10

Age Limit - Minimum 22 years; Maximum - No age limit

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of domain knowledge and Teaching Skill through written examination, Academic Record and Research Performance and Interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Online Application Link - to active on 12 October

How to apply for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 12 October to 11 November 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the hard copy of the application to the Bihar Public Service Commission, 15 Nehru Path (Beli Road), Patna 800001 along with the documents on or before 18 November 2020.

Application Fee for Assistant Professor Posts