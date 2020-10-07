Study at Home
UPPSC DV Schedule 2020 for LT Grade Asst Teacher (Hindi) Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released Document Verification Schedule for the  posts of LT Grade Assistant Teacher (Male and Female)  Hindi on its official website -uppsc.up.nic.in.

Oct 7, 2020 09:20 IST
UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher DV Schedule 2020
UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher DV Date 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released Document Verification Schedule for the posts of LT Grade Assistant Teacher (Male and Female)  Hindi on its official website. All such candidates qualified for the  LT Grade Assistant Teacher (Male and Female)  Hindi Subject can check the DV Schedule available on the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the UPPSC, the Document Verification for the posts of LT Grade Assistant Teacher (Male and Female)  Hindi  will be conducted from 15 October to 05 November 2020. The details schedule for the Document Verification has been uploaded on the official website of UPPSC.

Candidates who have qualified for the LT Grade Assistant Teacher (Male and Female) Hindi Subjects should note that they can download all the details regarding the Document Verification from the 08 October 2020 from the official website. Candidates will have to appear in Document Verification as per schedule with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. 

Document Verification will be conducted in two sittings as per schedule mentioned in the notification. Candidates can check the notification which is available on the official website of UPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for UPPSC DV Schedule 2020 for LT Grade Asst Teacher (Hindi) 

Download Process for UPPSC DV Schedule 2020 for LT Grade Asst Teacher (Hindi) 

  • Visit to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)- uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Candidates can go to the Information Bulletin Section on Home Page.
  • Click on the Link-NOTICE REGARDING A-1/E-1/2018, TRAINED GRAGDUATE EXAM-2018, ASSISTANT TEACHER HINDI (MALE/FEMALE) available on the home page.
  • You will get the PDF of the DV Schedule in a new window.
  • Save and Download the same for your future reference. 

