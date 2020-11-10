UPPSC DV Schedule 2020 for LT Grade Asst Teacher (Social Science) Announced @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Details Here

UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher DV Schedule 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released Document Verification Schedule for the posts of LT Grade Assistant Teacher Social Science on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the LT Grade Assistant Teacher Social Science Subject can check the DV Schedule available on the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the Document Verification for the LT Grade Assistant Teacher (Social Science) will be conducted from 23 November to 17 December 2020. Commission has uploaded the details DV Schedule on its official website with Date/Roll Number wise of the candidates.

Candidates, who have qualified for the Document Verification round for the LT Grade Assistant Teacher Social Science subjects, should note that they will have to appear on the DV schedule as per their roll number with dates with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. They will have to download the Application Form and appear at the Document Verification with the schedule.

Candidates can check the LT Grade Assistant Teacher Social Science schedule which is available on the official website of UPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPPSC DV Schedule 2020 for LT Grade Asst Teacher (Social Science)





Download Process for UPPSC DV Schedule 2020 for LT Grade Asst Teacher (Social Science)