NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Today, Register Now for 475 Posts at iocl.com

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 5, 2025, 12:12 IST

IOCL Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, September 5. Submit your application for 475 vacancies at iocl.com. Find the direct apply online link, eligibility criteria, selection process and more details here.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will conclude the application process for the recruitment of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 can submit their application form via the official website by 3:45 PM today. This recruitment drive aims to fill 475 apprentice positions across various disciplines in the IOCL Southern Region, specifically in the Marketing Division. 

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification for 475 vacancies on August 6. The registration process began on August 8.  Candidates possessing ITI, diploma, and bachelor’s degree in the relevant discipline can submit their applications at iocl.com to gain industry-relevant experience. 

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview

Conducting Body

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Name of Posts

Apprentice

Number of Vacancies

475

Online Application Starts

8 August 2025 to 5 September 2025

Age Limit

18 years to 24 years

Qualification

ITI/Diploma/Degree

Stipend

Rs. 8000 to Rs. 9000

Mode of Selection

Merit Basis, Document Verification, and Medical Examination

Official Website

iocl.com

IOCL Apprentice Last Date

According to the official notification, the last date to apply online for the IOCL Apprentice 2025 is September 5. Successfully registered candidates will be shortlisted based on merit and called for a document verification round.


IOCL Apprentice Application Start Date

8 August 2025

IOCL Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Last Date

5 September 2025

IOCL Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Link

The online application link for IOCL Recruitment is activated at iocl.com. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below.

IOCL Apprentice Apply Online 2025

Click here

How to Apply Online for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025

  • Visit the official IOCL website.

  • Go to the “Careers” or “Apprenticeship” section.

  • Read the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification and click on the apply online link.

  • Register with your basic details if you are a new user.

  • Fill out the online application form accurately.

  • Upload required documents.

  • Review all details before paying the application fee.

  • Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News