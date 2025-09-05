IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Today, Register Now for 475 Posts at iocl.com

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will conclude the application process for the recruitment of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 can submit their application form via the official website by 3:45 PM today. This recruitment drive aims to fill 475 apprentice positions across various disciplines in the IOCL Southern Region, specifically in the Marketing Division.
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification for 475 vacancies on August 6. The registration process began on August 8. Candidates possessing ITI, diploma, and bachelor’s degree in the relevant discipline can submit their applications at iocl.com to gain industry-relevant experience.
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Oil Corporation Limited
|
Name of Posts
|
Apprentice
|
Number of Vacancies
|
475
|
Online Application Starts
|
8 August 2025 to 5 September 2025
|
Age Limit
|
18 years to 24 years
|
Qualification
|
ITI/Diploma/Degree
|
Stipend
|
Rs. 8000 to Rs. 9000
|
Mode of Selection
|
Merit Basis, Document Verification, and Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
iocl.com
IOCL Apprentice Last Date
According to the official notification, the last date to apply online for the IOCL Apprentice 2025 is September 5. Successfully registered candidates will be shortlisted based on merit and called for a document verification round.
|
IOCL Apprentice Application Start Date
|
8 August 2025
|
IOCL Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Last Date
|
5 September 2025
IOCL Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Link
The online application link for IOCL Recruitment is activated at iocl.com. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below.
|
IOCL Apprentice Apply Online 2025
How to Apply Online for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025
-
Visit the official IOCL website.
-
Go to the “Careers” or “Apprenticeship” section.
-
Read the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification and click on the apply online link.
-
Register with your basic details if you are a new user.
-
Fill out the online application form accurately.
-
Upload required documents.
-
Review all details before paying the application fee.
-
Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.
