IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Today, Register Now for 475 Posts at iocl.com

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will conclude the application process for the recruitment of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 can submit their application form via the official website by 3:45 PM today. This recruitment drive aims to fill 475 apprentice positions across various disciplines in the IOCL Southern Region, specifically in the Marketing Division.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification for 475 vacancies on August 6. The registration process began on August 8. Candidates possessing ITI, diploma, and bachelor’s degree in the relevant discipline can submit their applications at iocl.com to gain industry-relevant experience.