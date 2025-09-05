Teachers Day 2025: How to Become a Government Teacher in India after 12th? All Details Here

How to Become a Government Teacher in India: The teaching profession is one of the most respected and rewarding careers in India. It offers the chance to shape the future generation. Many students aspire to become government teachers due to job security, decent pay, and the opportunity to contribute to society. If you’ve just completed your Class 12th and are keen on pursuing this noble profession, this comprehensive guide will walk you through the steps to becoming a government teacher in India. Benefits of Choosing Teaching as a Career In India, government teaching jobs are particularly desirable due to the following reasons: Job Security: Government teachers enjoy stable jobs with less volatility compared to private sector roles.

Financial Stability: Government teaching jobs come with several benefits such as pension schemes, healthcare, and allowances.

Work-Life Balance: With fixed working hours and holidays, government teaching jobs provide a good work-life balance.

Professional Growth: With opportunities to work in different roles (such as headmasters or principals) as you gain experience, there is scope for growth within the teaching profession.

Eligibility Criteria to Become a Government Teacher after Class 12th Becoming a government teacher after Class 12th is possible, but it requires certain educational qualifications and passing relevant exams. Below are the steps and criteria you need to meet: Primary Level Teaching (Classes 1-5) To teach at the primary level, you must meet the following eligibility criteria: Educational Qualification: Complete a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.), also known as a Diploma in Education (D.Ed.), which is a 2-year course that equips aspiring teachers with the necessary skills to teach at the primary level.

Minimum Marks Requirement: Candidates must have passed Class 12th with at least 50% marks from a recognised board.

Age Limit: The typical age limit for applying to teaching posts is 18 to 42 years, although it may vary according to state regulations.

Upper Primary Level Teaching (Classes 6-8) To teach at this level, you’ll need further qualifications, which include: Educational Qualification: Along with a Class 12th pass certificate, you’ll need to complete a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) or a D.El.Ed. followed by a Bachelor's degree in any discipline. Alternatively, you can complete a Bachelor’s in Education (B.Ed.) after graduation.

Minimum Marks Requirement: You should have secured at least 50% marks in your Class 12th board exams and 45% marks in your Bachelor’s degree.

Age Limit: The age range is usually between 21 to 42 years, depending on the state. Secondary and Higher Secondary Level Teaching (Classes 9-12) To teach at this level, you’ll need further qualifications, which include: Educational Qualification: Along with a Postgraduate degree, you’ll need to complete a Bachelor’s in Education (B.Ed.).

Minimum Marks Requirement: You should have secured at least 45% marks in your Post-graduation degree.

Age Limit: The age range is usually between 21 to 42 years, depending on the state.

How to Become a Government Teacher In India Here’s a step-by-step guide to becoming a government teacher after Class 12th: Step 1: Choose the Right Course After completing your Class 12th, you need to enrol in a teacher training program. As mentioned above, D.El.Ed. is the most common diploma required for teaching at the primary level, whereas a B.El.Ed. or a B.Ed. degree is required for upper primary teaching. Choose your course based on the level of teaching you aspire to. Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.): A 2-year course designed to equip students with the knowledge and teaching methods for primary school education.

Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.): A 4-year integrated course that allows you to teach at both primary and upper primary levels.

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.): A 2-year course pursued after graduation that is required for teaching higher classes, though some states allow B.Ed. candidates to teach at the upper primary level as well.

Step 2: Apply for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) After completing the necessary educational qualifications, aspiring teachers must pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The TET is conducted at both the central and state levels, including the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET). Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET): Conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CTET is mandatory for candidates who wish to apply for teaching positions in schools run by the central government, such as Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET): Conducted by respective state education boards like UPTET , HPTET etc, this exam is essential for those who want to teach in state government schools. The TET exam consists of two papers:

Paper I: For candidates who want to teach Classes 1-5.

Paper II: For candidates who want to teach Classes 6-8. You must clear the relevant paper based on the teaching level you’re aspiring for. Step 3: Clear the Selection Process Once you have passed the TET, you can apply for government teaching jobs as per the notifications released by various education boards. The recruitment process generally includes: Written Examination: Apart from the TET, some states may conduct additional written exams as part of the recruitment process.

Interview and Document Verification: Candidates who clear the written exams are called for interviews (only for PGT posts), and their documents are verified to ensure eligibility. Step 4: Undergo Training and Induction Once selected, newly appointed government teachers participate in an induction program or training session. During this time, they are introduced to teaching techniques, school management practices, and administrative duties, ensuring they are fully equipped to handle their new responsibilities.