BSEB Bihar Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

The Class 9 English syllabus prescribed by the Bihar Board is meticulously structured to build a strong foundation in language proficiency, covering both core linguistic competence and literary appreciation. This curriculum aims to transition students from basic language use to more sophisticated written and analytical skills. The emphasis is placed not only on understanding the prescribed texts but also on enhancing functional grammar, reading comprehension, and creative expression, preparing students effectively for their subsequent years of study.

The overall assessment structure is divided into distinct sections, ensuring a balanced evaluation of a student's ability to engage with language in various contexts—from understanding unseen passages and mastering grammatical rules to demonstrating well-structured writing skills. The curriculum mandates deep engagement with the designated textbook, PANORAMA Part-I, alongside rigorous practice in composition and grammar, which are crucial high-scoring areas.