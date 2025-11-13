BSEB Bihar Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

The Class 9 English syllabus prescribed by the Bihar Board is meticulously structured to build a strong foundation in language proficiency, covering both core linguistic competence and literary appreciation. This curriculum aims to transition students from basic language use to more sophisticated written and analytical skills. The emphasis is placed not only on understanding the prescribed texts but also on enhancing functional grammar, reading comprehension, and creative expression, preparing students effectively for their subsequent years of study.
The overall assessment structure is divided into distinct sections, ensuring a balanced evaluation of a student's ability to engage with language in various contexts—from understanding unseen passages and mastering grammatical rules to demonstrating well-structured writing skills. The curriculum mandates deep engagement with the designated textbook, PANORAMA Part-I, alongside rigorous practice in composition and grammar, which are crucial high-scoring areas.
Topic-Wise Syllabus Breakdown
The examination is typically structured for 100 marks (Theory + Internal/Continuous Assessment) and covers four major components.
I. Reading Skills (Comprehension) - (20 Marks)
This section assesses the student's ability to read, analyze, and interpret various texts.
-
Unseen Passage (Factual): Followed by four comprehension questions (7 Marks).
-
Unseen Literary Passage: Followed by seven comprehension questions (7 Marks).
-
Unseen Poetry (Poetry Excerpt): Followed by three comprehension questions (6 Marks).
II. Functional Grammar (Syntax and Usage)
This section covers fundamental grammatical structures essential for correct written communication.
|
Grammar Topic
|
Sub-Topics Included
|
Tenses
|
Present Tense with extension and usage.
|
Modals
|
Usage of must, should, need, ought to and their negative forms.
|
Voice
|
Active Voice and Passive Voice.
|
Agreement
|
Subject – Verb Agreement.
|
Reporting
|
Commands and Requests, Statements, Questions.
|
Clauses
|
Noun Clauses, Adverb Clauses, Relative Clauses.
|
Determiners
|
Full range of Determiners.
|
Prepositions
|
Full range of Prepositions.
|
Translation
|
Translation (5 Marks)
III. Writing Skills (Composition) - (Approx. 20 Marks)
This section tests organizational ability and expression in various prescribed formats.
|
Writing Format
|
Word Limit / Core Topics
|
Informal Letters
|
Letters to friends/family (e.g., inviting to a marriage, sending money for books).
|
Formal Letters
|
Letters to Headmaster (excuse fine), Chairman BSNL (complaint about drainage), Editor of a Newspaper (polluted water/late supply).
|
Paragraph Writing
|
Writing in about 60 words (e.g., The person you like the most, Rainy Season, Importance of Independence Day).
|
Short Composition
|
Writing in about 80 words (Notice/Report/Speech/Message writing).
|
Additional Practice
|
Letter writing and Paragraph writing on other similar topics should be practiced.
IV. Literature (PANORAMA Part-I - Textbook)
This is the main literature component, covering Prose, Poetry, and the Supplementary Reader.
|
Section
|
Content Focus
|
Prose
|
The Shah of Knossos, My Childhood, I Am Like Grass, Engineering Graphics, The Gift of the Magi, Bharathipuram.
|
Poetry
|
Sound, Self Introduction, The Accidental Tourist, Saint Ravidas, The Postman, Your Aim in life, Impact of Cinema, Importance of Festivals.
|
Supplementary Reader
|
The Sheikh of Knossos, Kathmandu, I am
To download the Bihar Board 9th English Syllabus 2025-26, you can directly click on the link provided below. By visiting this link, you can easily obtain the complete curriculum.
|
Bihar Board 9th English Syllabus 2025-26, Download PDF
Having correct information about the syllabus will help them score good marks in the examination.
How to Download Bihar Board 9th Syllabus?
Students can also download the syllabus from the official website of the Bihar Board. Follow the steps given below for this:
-
First, go to the official website of the Bihar Board: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the "Circulars/Latest Updates" section.
-
Find and click on the "Syllabus 2025-26" link there.
-
The PDF file of the subject-wise syllabus will open in front of you.
-
Now you can download and save them on your mobile or computer.
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation