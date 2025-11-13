ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released
NLSAT 2026 Notification Released at nls.ac.in, Registration Begin on Nov 15; Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 13, 2025, 14:48 IST

NLSIU Bangalore has released the NLSAT 2026 notification on its official website at nls.ac.in. The applications start on November 15, 2025, and the exam is scheduled for April 26, 2026.

NLSAT 2026 Notification OUT: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore has released the National Law School Aptitude Test (NLSAT) 2026 official notification. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the notification at nls.ac.in. The application process will begin on November 15, 2025. The exam will be held on April 26, 2026.

NLSAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the details related to NLSAT 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  NLSAT 2026 Notification released
Exam name  National Law School Aptitude Test (NLSAT) 2026
Board name  National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  nls.ac.in
Stream  Law 
Level  Postgraduate PhD
Programmes 

BA (Hons)

LLB (Hons)

Master of Public Policy (MPP)

PhD
Notification date  November 13, 2025
Application date  November 15, 2025 
Exam date  April 26, 2026

How to Register for NLSAT 2026? 

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for NLSAT 2026: 

  1. Visit the official website at nls.ac.in
  2. Head to the admission section
  3. Fill the NLSAT 2026 application form from November 15, 2025
  4. Provide your personal details and select the course
  5. Upload your required documents
  6. Pay the online application fee
  7. Save the confirmation page for future use

NLSAT 2026 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates for the NLSAT 2026 exam here: 

Events  Details
Notification OUT November 13, 2025
Application start date November 15, 2025
Application deadline  TBA
NLSAT 2026 Exam Date April 26, 2026

NLSAT 2026 Official Announcement

