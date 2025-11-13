NLSAT 2026 Notification Released at nls.ac.in, Registration Begin on Nov 15; Details Here

Key Points
- NLSIU Bangalore has released the NLSAT 2026 notification on its official website at nls.ac.in.
- The applications will start on November 15, 2025.
- The exam is scheduled for April 26, 2026.
NLSAT 2026 Notification OUT: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore has released the National Law School Aptitude Test (NLSAT) 2026 official notification. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the notification at nls.ac.in. The application process will begin on November 15, 2025. The exam will be held on April 26, 2026.
NLSAT 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the details related to NLSAT 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|NLSAT 2026 Notification released
|Exam name
|National Law School Aptitude Test (NLSAT) 2026
|Board name
|National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|nls.ac.in
|Stream
|Law
|Level
|Postgraduate PhD
|Programmes
|
BA (Hons)
LLB (Hons)
Master of Public Policy (MPP)
PhD
|Notification date
|November 13, 2025
|Application date
|November 15, 2025
|Exam date
|April 26, 2026
How to Register for NLSAT 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for NLSAT 2026:
- Visit the official website at nls.ac.in
- Head to the admission section
- Fill the NLSAT 2026 application form from November 15, 2025
- Provide your personal details and select the course
- Upload your required documents
- Pay the online application fee
- Save the confirmation page for future use
NLSAT 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates for the NLSAT 2026 exam here:
|Events
|Details
|Notification OUT
|November 13, 2025
|Application start date
|November 15, 2025
|Application deadline
|TBA
|NLSAT 2026 Exam Date
|April 26, 2026
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation