CBSE Class 10 Economics Important Questions 2025–26: Download Chapter-wise PDF

CBSE Class 10 Economics Important Questions 2025–26: The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026 is going to be held on 7th March 2026, as per the official CBSE datesheet. With subjects like History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics, the exam plays a crucial role in shaping students’ understanding of social and economic development.
To help students prepare effectively, CBSE has released the Class 10 Economics Important Questions 2025–26, sample papers, and the updated syllabus. These resources provide a clear idea of the exam pattern, marking scheme, and key topics expected in the board exams. Students can check and download all the PDFs below to strengthen their preparation and boost their final scores.
CBSE Class 10 Economics Important Questions 2025–26: Key Highlights
Check the table below to get a quick overview of the CBSE Class 10 Economics Important Questions 2025–26.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Class
|
Class 10
|
Subject
|
Economics (Social Science)
|
Academic Year
|
2025–26
|
Chapters Covered
|
Development, Sectors of the Indian Economy, Money and Credit, Globalisation and the Indian Economy, Consumer Rights
|
Question Types
|
Very Short, Short, and Long Answer Questions
|
Purpose
|
To help students prepare effectively for board exams and improve conceptual understanding
|
Exam Date
|
7th March, 2026
|
Official website
|
cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 10 Economics Important Questions with Answers PDF
Prepare effectively for your board exams with the CBSE Class 10 Economics Important Questions with Answers PDF. These chapter-wise questions cover all key concepts, helping students strengthen their understanding and improve exam performance. Download and practice regularly to score higher in the 2025–26 CBSE board exams.
|
Chapter 4: Globalisation and the Indian Economy
|
Chapter 5: Consumer Rights
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025–26 includes History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics, designed to build students’ understanding of society, economy, and governance. It helps learners prepare effectively for board exams by focusing on key chapters and concepts. Download the subject-wise CBSE Board Syllabus 2025–26 PDFs for free using the link below.
|
CBSE Board Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise PDFs For FREE
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2025-26
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2025–26 provides students with a clear understanding of the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and important topics for the board exams. Practicing the sample paper helps improve time management and boosts confidence before the final exam. Check the link below to download the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2025–26 PDF.
CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2025-26: Download 10th Subject-wise Paper PDF and Marking Scheme
Importance of Solving CBSE Class 10 Economics Important Questions
Check the following details for importance of solving CBSE Class 10 Economics Important Questions:
-
Enhances Concept Clarity: Solving important questions helps students understand key economic concepts such as money, credit, development, and globalization more effectively.
-
Improves Exam Preparation: Practicing these questions familiarizes students with the exam pattern, commonly asked topics, and question formats followed in CBSE board exams.
-
Boosts Confidence: Regular practice builds confidence as students become well-prepared to handle both short and long-answer questions during the final exam.
-
Strengthens Time Management: By solving important questions within a time limit, students learn to manage their time efficiently during the actual examination.
-
Identifies Weak Areas: Attempting these questions helps students recognize topics where they need more revision or conceptual understanding.
-
Improves Writing Skills: Practicing answers enhances the ability to write concise, accurate, and well-structured responses, essential for scoring high marks.
Increases Revision Efficiency: Important questions cover crucial topics from the syllabus, making them an effective tool for last-minute revision.
-
Helps in Scoring Better Marks: Since these questions are often based on previous years’ papers and high-weightage topics, practicing them increases the chances of achieving top scores in exams.
CBSE Class 10 Economics Important Questions 2025–26 guide provides chapter-wise PDFs, syllabus, and sample papers to help students prepare effectively for the upcoming board exams. It enhances conceptual clarity, improves exam performance, and builds confidence for the Social Science exam on 7th March 2026.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation