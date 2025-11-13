Which Is the First Indian Movie to Win an Oscar?

The first Indian movie to win an Oscar was Gandhi (1982). Although it was a British-Indian co-production, the film is deeply connected to India, as it tells the inspiring life story of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. The movie beautifully portrays Gandhi’s journey of peace, truth, and freedom, filmed mostly in India with thousands of Indian actors and crew members. First Indian Movie to Win an Oscar Gandhi was directed by Sir Richard Attenborough and starred Ben Kingsley, an actor of Indian origin, in the lead role. The film was a global success and received critical acclaim for its powerful storytelling and grand cinematography. It won 8 Academy Awards in 1983, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Screenplay. These achievements made Gandhi a proud moment for India and the world of cinema.

First Indian to Win an Oscar While Gandhi was the first film linked to India to win Oscars, the first Indian individual to actually win an Oscar was Bhanu Athaiya. She received the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for her exceptional work in Gandhi. Her win in 1983 made history and brought great recognition to Indian talent on the global stage. India’s Other Oscar Achievements India has continued to make its mark at the Oscars over the years. The legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray received an Honorary Oscar in 1992 for his lifetime contribution to world cinema. More recently, in 2023, the song “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian film RRR won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Interesting Facts About the Movie ‘Gandhi’ 1.Won 8 Oscars in 1983 The movie Gandhi swept the 55th Academy Awards with 8 Oscar wins, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay. It was a global victory that brought India into the spotlight for its powerful storytelling and historical value.