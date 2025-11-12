What Is the First Word in the Dictionary?

First Word in the Dictionary: The first word in most English dictionaries is “Aardvark.” It appears before all other words because it begins with double A (AA) , which alphabetically comes before every other letter combination. Dictionaries are arranged in order from A to Z, so “Aardvark” always stands at the top. Meaning of the Word “Aardvark” An aardvark is a nocturnal animal native to Africa. It looks a bit like a pig with a long snout and strong claws. The name comes from the Afrikaans language, where “aard” means earth and “vark” means pig, so “aardvark” literally means earth pig. This is because it lives in burrows and digs into the ground in search of food. Why the Aardvark Comes First? Since “Aardvark” starts with two A’s, it naturally comes before words starting with a single A, like “Apple” or “Animal”. Dictionaries follow alphabetical order carefully, so even one extra letter can change the position of a word. Because of this, “Aardvark” has held its place as the first word for centuries in most English dictionaries.

Interesting Facts About the Aardvark 1.Loves to Eat Ants and Termites The aardvark uses its long sticky tongue, which can be up to 30 centimetres long, to collect thousands of ants and termites every night. 2.A Night Hunter It only comes out after dark, using its excellent sense of smell to find insect nests underground. 3.Powerful Digger With its sharp claws, the aardvark can dig a burrow in minutes. These burrows later become homes for other animals, like warthogs and reptiles. 4.Not a Pig! Even though its name means “earth pig,” it’s not related to pigs. Surprisingly, it’s more closely related to elephants and manatees! 5.Unique in Its Kind The aardvark is the only living member of its animal family, making it one of the most unique creatures in the world. Other Early Words in the Dictionary While “Aardvark” is usually first, a few dictionaries may list “A” or “Aa” (a word meaning “rough lava” in Hawaiian) before it. However, “Aardvark” remains the most famous and widely accepted first word in modern English dictionaries.