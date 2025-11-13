List of Top 7 Fastest Flying Insects in the World

When it comes to speed, the animal kingdom boasts plenty of record-breakers—but some of the most remarkable flyers belong to the tiniest of animals. While insects appear fragile, many can perform astonishing aerial acrobats, flitting past you at incredible speeds - the kind of speeds you may not expect. And speed is essential for them to achieve their objectives of hunting, fleeing predators, or migrating over long distances. From dragonflies that twist and turn like fighter jets, to horseflies that catch up to their prey midair the smallest of insects are, by no means, less powerful. In this article, we will take a look at the 7 fastest flying insects in the world, focusing on how each one uses its wings to fly, and why they deserve recognition as the fastest flying insects on the planet. Check Out: List of Top 10 Strongest Insects in the World

Top 7 Fastest Flying Insects in the World Here are the top 7 fastest flying insects in the world along with their name, scientific name and top speed: Rank Insect Name Top Speed 1 Dragonfly (Austrophlebia costalis) Up to 56 km/h (35 mph) 2 Horsefly (Tabanidae family) Up to 40 km/h (25 mph) 3 Hawk Moth (Sphingidae family) Up to 33 km/h (20.5 mph) 4 Bumblebee (Bombus spp.) Up to 24 km/h (15 mph) 5 Desert Locust (Schistocerca gregaria) Up to 21 km/h (13 mph) 6 Honeybee (Apis mellifera) Up to 20 km/h (12 mph) 7 Deer Botfly (Cephenemyia pratti) Up to 15 km/h (9 mph) 1. Dragonfly (Austrophlebia costalis) The dragonfly is known as nature's aerial acrobat due to its speed of up to 56 km/h. Being able to zip, hover, and even fly backwards, the dragonfly has four strong wings while being connected with flexible joints. Dragonflies are trained hunters, relying on speed and precise movements to snatch prey midair. With breathtaking seeing and drastic agile movements of wings, dragonflies are undoubtedly the best flyers of all insects.

2. Horsefly (Tabanidae family) Horseflies are strong fliers and actively hunt prey. They have a similar flight speed of around 40 km/h, relying on highly rapid wing beats and superb eyesight to locate hosts to feed on. Horseflies have an aerodynamic body shape, with muscular bodies, allowing them to fly. Even though their bites are extremely painful, they are among the most effective flying predators in nature. 3. Hawk Moth (Sphingidae family) The hawk moth, which resembles a hummingbird, can achieve fantastic speeds of up to 33 km/h. They have powerful, narrow wings and are capable of rapid wingbeat, which allows them to hover precisely when they are feeding on nectar. Their stability, control, and speed allow them to fly in low light. This ability to fly quickly and with great manoeuvrability makes hawk moths some of the fastest and perhaps best pollinators amongst insects.

4. Bumblebee (Bombus spp.) Despite their portly, furry appearance, bumblebees are vesatile and surprisingly fast, attaining speeds of almost 24 km/h. Bumblebees can flap their wings up to 200 beats per second, generating enough lift for them to forage efficiently between flowers. Bumblebees use their speed to not only forage widely, but also return to their hive quickly. Nevertheless, their sheer strength and endurance to fly help them thrive on windy days, and in cold weather. 5. Desert Locust (Schistocerca gregaria) The desert locust, an impressive flyer and long-distance migratory species, can fly at speeds of about 21 km/h. Although they can fly several hundred kilometers in a single day, they often do so in large swarms capable of devouring entire crops. This locust has long, muscular wings that allow it to fly long distances. The combination of speed and endurance allows the desert locust to be one of the most mobile, resilient insects on the planet.