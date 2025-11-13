RRB Group D Reasoning: 50+ Practice Questions with Answers [Free PDF Download]

The RRB Group D Reasoning Questions section is one of the most important parts of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam. It tests a candidate’s logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and ability to handle tricky scenarios with speed and accuracy. Candidates must answer questions from topics like analogies, coding-decoding, syllogism, puzzles, Venn diagrams, and more in this section. Scoring well here is essential because reasoning contributes significantly to the overall marks. Candidates who are preparing for the RRB Group D exam must understand the pattern and practice real questions to strengthen their confidence.This article provides the RRB Group D Reasoning Syllabus, followed by the most important RRB Group D Reasoning Questions and Answers, and preparation strategies to help excel in the exam.

RRB Group D Reasoning Syllabus 2025 The reasoning syllabus for RRB Group D covers verbal and non-verbal topics that assess analytical and logical abilities. The RRB Group D exam contains 30 reasoning questions. Check the important topics for RRB Group D Reasoning Syllabus 2025 in the table below: RRB Group D Reasoning Syllabus 2025 Analogies Coding-Decoding Syllogism Series Completion Data Sufficiency Jumbling & Puzzles Decision Making Mathematical Operations Venn Diagrams Analytical Reasoning Statement–Conclusion / Courses of Action Blood Relations RRB Group D Reasoning Questions with Answers The following are highly relevant RRB Group D Reasoning Questions from RRB Group D Previous year question papers with accurate answers. It is recommended to practice these questions to understand the actual exam pattern and difficulty level.

Q.1. A statement is given followed by two possible conclusions numbered I and II. You have to assume everything in the statement to be true and on the basis of it, decide which of the conclusion(s) logically follow(s). Statement: Playing with mud and butterflies in a garden is more beneficial for small children than watching academic videos on computers or mobile phones. a. Only conclusion I follows b. Only conclusion II follows c. Both I and II follow d. Neither I nor II follows Ans: b Q.2. In a certain code language, 'PROOF' is written as 'OPLKA' and 'BONES' is written as 'AMKAN'. How will 'MINKS' be written in that language? a. KGKGM b. MLLKN c. LGKGN d. LKGLM Ans: c Q.3. Select the option that is related to the third term in the same way as the second term is related to the first term and the sixth term is related to the fifth term.

57 : 39 :: 82 : ? :: 89 : 71 a. 60 b. 64 c. 70 d. 74 Ans: b Q.4. Seven friends are sitting in a row on a bench facing the north direction. Only Dan is between Leo and Ben. Leo is sitting at the extreme left end of the bench. Harry is third from the right end. Only Peter is sitting between Tim and Harry. Flint is sitting in the exact middle of the row. Who is sitting to the immediate left of Flint? a. Ben b. Tim c. Peter d. Dan Ans: a Q.5. Vimal starts from Point A and drives 6 km towards North. He then takes a right turn, drives 7 km, turns right and drives 19 km. He then takes a right turn and drives 7 km. He then takes a right turn and drives 8 km, turns right, drives 13 km. He then turns left, drives 5 km and stops at Point B. How far and towards which direction should he drive in order to reach Point A from Point B?

a. 13 km towards East b. 13 km towards West c. 15 km towards South d. 10 km towards North Ans: b Q.6. Which of the following numbers will replace the question mark (?) in the given number series? 176, 168, 160, 152, 144, ? a. 140 b. 136 c. 132 d. 128 Ans: b Q.7. N, R, S, W, X and Z live on six different floors of the same building. The lowermost floor in the building is numbered 1, the floor above it, number 2 and so on till the topmost floor is numbered 6. N lives on floor number 2. No one lives between N and R. Only three people live between R and S. W lives immediately above X. On which floor number does Z live? a. 5 b. 6 c. 4 d. 2 Ans: b Q.8. Which two numbers from amongst the given options should be interchanged to make the given equation correct? 382 ÷ 9 - 4 × 39 + 172 = 74 a. 4 and 172 b. 39 and 172 c. 382 and 9

d. 9 and 172 Ans: d Q.9. Refer to the following number and symbol series and answer the question. (Left) 8 7 3 5 9 6 2 @ 7 & 9 % 4 3 7 % & 2 5 0 6 (Right) How many such symbols are there in the series which are immediately preceded by an odd number and also immediately followed by an even number? a. One b. Three c. Two d. Four Ans: c Q.10. A group of numbers/symbols is coded using letters as per the table given below and the conditions which follow. Input: $5@&27$ a. VXFIK b. VXFIQ c. FXVIQ d. VXEQI Ans: b Q.11. Suresh starts from Point A and drives 7 km towards east, turns left and drives 4 km, turns right and drives 5 km, turns right and drives 10 km, turns right and drives 8 km, turns right and drives 13 km, turns right and drives 4 km and finally stops at Point B. How far and towards which direction is Point A from Point B?

a. 7 km towards North b. 7 km towards South c. 5 km towards East d. 5 km towards West Ans: b Q.12. Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as the numbers of the following sets. (32, 166, 19) and (49, 230, 17) a. (25, 133, 15) b. (36, 186, 21) c. (45, 190, 19) d. (39, 178, 20) Ans: b Q.13. In a building of 8 floors, D lives on an even-numbered floor but not on the 2nd or 4th floor. Only five persons live between D and A. C lives immediately above A. H lives on the 1st floor. How many people live above E’s floor? a. 3 b. 2 c. 5 d. 4 Ans: a Q.14. Six friends L, M, N, O, P and Q live on six different floors of a building. The ground floor is numbered 1, the one above it 2, and so on. Only O lives on the floor between M and Q. On which floor does O live? a. 5th b. 4th c. 3rd d. 2nd Ans: a Q.15. Refer to the letter series:

Y A B U Y H I R J S B R X M P Q S D I R A Y E F G. How many consonants in the given series are immediately preceded and immediately followed by vowels? a. One b. Two c. Three d. Four Ans: c Q.16. Statements: All lilies are daisies. All roses are lilies. All petunias are lilies. Conclusions: I. Some daisies are petunias. II. Some roses are petunias. a. Only conclusion I follows b. Only conclusion II follows c. Both I and II follow d. Neither I nor II follows Ans: b Q.17. Statements: All Umbrellas are Raincoats. All Raincoats are Frogs. Some Raincoats are Water. Conclusions: I. Some Frogs are Water. II. All Umbrellas are Frogs. a. Only conclusion I follows b. Only conclusion II follows c. Both I and II follow d. None follows Ans: c Q.18. Find the pair that follows the same logic as the given: YRF : UNB :: GLS : CHO :: ?