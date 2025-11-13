RRB Group D Reasoning: 50+ Practice Questions with Answers [Free PDF Download]

The RRB Group D Reasoning Questions section is one of the most important parts of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam. It tests a candidate’s logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and ability to handle tricky scenarios with speed and accuracy.
Candidates must answer questions from topics like analogies, coding-decoding, syllogism, puzzles, Venn diagrams, and more in this section. Scoring well here is essential because reasoning contributes significantly to the overall marks.
Candidates who are preparing for the RRB Group D exam must understand the pattern and practice real questions to strengthen their confidence.This article provides the RRB Group D Reasoning Syllabus, followed by the most important RRB Group D Reasoning Questions and Answers, and preparation strategies to help excel in the exam.
RRB Group D Reasoning Syllabus 2025
The reasoning syllabus for RRB Group D covers verbal and non-verbal topics that assess analytical and logical abilities. The RRB Group D exam contains 30 reasoning questions. Check the important topics for RRB Group D Reasoning Syllabus 2025 in the table below:
|
RRB Group D Reasoning Syllabus 2025
|
Analogies
|
Coding-Decoding
|
Syllogism
|
Series Completion
|
Data Sufficiency
|
Jumbling & Puzzles
|
Decision Making
|
Mathematical Operations
|
Venn Diagrams
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
Statement–Conclusion / Courses of Action
|
Blood Relations
RRB Group D Reasoning Questions with Answers
The following are highly relevant RRB Group D Reasoning Questions from RRB Group D Previous year question papers with accurate answers. It is recommended to practice these questions to understand the actual exam pattern and difficulty level.
Q.1. A statement is given followed by two possible conclusions numbered I and II. You have to assume everything in the statement to be true and on the basis of it, decide which of the conclusion(s) logically follow(s).
Statement: Playing with mud and butterflies in a garden is more beneficial for small children than watching academic videos on computers or mobile phones.
a. Only conclusion I follows
b. Only conclusion II follows
c. Both I and II follow
d. Neither I nor II follows
Ans: b
Q.2. In a certain code language, 'PROOF' is written as 'OPLKA' and 'BONES' is written as 'AMKAN'. How will 'MINKS' be written in that language?
a. KGKGM
b. MLLKN
c. LGKGN
d. LKGLM
Ans: c
Q.3. Select the option that is related to the third term in the same way as the second term is related to the first term and the sixth term is related to the fifth term.
57 : 39 :: 82 : ? :: 89 : 71
a. 60
b. 64
c. 70
d. 74
Ans: b
Q.4. Seven friends are sitting in a row on a bench facing the north direction. Only Dan is between Leo and Ben. Leo is sitting at the extreme left end of the bench. Harry is third from the right end. Only Peter is sitting between Tim and Harry. Flint is sitting in the exact middle of the row. Who is sitting to the immediate left of Flint?
a. Ben
b. Tim
c. Peter
d. Dan
Ans: a
Q.5. Vimal starts from Point A and drives 6 km towards North. He then takes a right turn, drives 7 km, turns right and drives 19 km. He then takes a right turn and drives 7 km. He then takes a right turn and drives 8 km, turns right, drives 13 km. He then turns left, drives 5 km and stops at Point B. How far and towards which direction should he drive in order to reach Point A from Point B?
a. 13 km towards East
b. 13 km towards West
c. 15 km towards South
d. 10 km towards North
Ans: b
Q.6. Which of the following numbers will replace the question mark (?) in the given number series?
176, 168, 160, 152, 144, ?
a. 140
b. 136
c. 132
d. 128
Ans: b
Q.7. N, R, S, W, X and Z live on six different floors of the same building. The lowermost floor in the building is numbered 1, the floor above it, number 2 and so on till the topmost floor is numbered 6. N lives on floor number 2. No one lives between N and R. Only three people live between R and S. W lives immediately above X. On which floor number does Z live?
a. 5
b. 6
c. 4
d. 2
Ans: b
Q.8. Which two numbers from amongst the given options should be interchanged to make the given equation correct?
382 ÷ 9 - 4 × 39 + 172 = 74
a. 4 and 172
b. 39 and 172
c. 382 and 9
d. 9 and 172
Ans: d
Q.9. Refer to the following number and symbol series and answer the question.
(Left) 8 7 3 5 9 6 2 @ 7 & 9 % 4 3 7 % & 2 5 0 6 (Right)
How many such symbols are there in the series which are immediately preceded by an odd number and also immediately followed by an even number?
a. One
b. Three
c. Two
d. Four
Ans: c
Q.10. A group of numbers/symbols is coded using letters as per the table given below and the conditions which follow.
Input: $5@&27$
a. VXFIK
b. VXFIQ
c. FXVIQ
d. VXEQI
Ans: b
Q.11. Suresh starts from Point A and drives 7 km towards east, turns left and drives 4 km, turns right and drives 5 km, turns right and drives 10 km, turns right and drives 8 km, turns right and drives 13 km, turns right and drives 4 km and finally stops at Point B. How far and towards which direction is Point A from Point B?
a. 7 km towards North
b. 7 km towards South
c. 5 km towards East
d. 5 km towards West
Ans: b
Q.12. Select the set in which the numbers are related in the same way as the numbers of the following sets.
(32, 166, 19) and (49, 230, 17)
a. (25, 133, 15)
b. (36, 186, 21)
c. (45, 190, 19)
d. (39, 178, 20)
Ans: b
Q.13. In a building of 8 floors, D lives on an even-numbered floor but not on the 2nd or 4th floor. Only five persons live between D and A. C lives immediately above A. H lives on the 1st floor. How many people live above E’s floor?
a. 3
b. 2
c. 5
d. 4
Ans: a
Q.14. Six friends L, M, N, O, P and Q live on six different floors of a building. The ground floor is numbered 1, the one above it 2, and so on. Only O lives on the floor between M and Q. On which floor does O live?
a. 5th
b. 4th
c. 3rd
d. 2nd
Ans: a
Q.15. Refer to the letter series:
Y A B U Y H I R J S B R X M P Q S D I R A Y E F G.
How many consonants in the given series are immediately preceded and immediately followed by vowels?
a. One
b. Two
c. Three
d. Four
Ans: c
Q.16. Statements: All lilies are daisies. All roses are lilies. All petunias are lilies.
Conclusions:
I. Some daisies are petunias.
II. Some roses are petunias.
a. Only conclusion I follows
b. Only conclusion II follows
c. Both I and II follow
d. Neither I nor II follows
Ans: b
Q.17. Statements: All Umbrellas are Raincoats. All Raincoats are Frogs. Some Raincoats are Water.
Conclusions:
I. Some Frogs are Water.
II. All Umbrellas are Frogs.
a. Only conclusion I follows
b. Only conclusion II follows
c. Both I and II follow
d. None follows
Ans: c
Q.18. Find the pair that follows the same logic as the given:
YRF : UNB :: GLS : CHO :: ?
a. MPL : ILH
b. MPL : IHL
c. MNL : JLK
d. MPQ : ILO
Ans: a
Q.19. Each vowel in the word INTERNAL is replaced by the next letter in English alphabetical order and each consonant by the previous letter. If the resulting letters are arranged alphabetically, which letter will be fifth from the right end?
a. F
b. G
c. H
d. I
Ans: a
Q.20. If the numbers in the following series are arranged in ascending order, which number will be third from the right end?
11, 3, 2, 6, 14, 9, 7, 5, 2
a. 11
b. 9
c. 7
d. 14
Ans: b
RRB Group D Reasoning Questions PDF
Candidates can find a downloadable link for the complete set of 50 RRB Group D Reasoning Questions PDF below with detailed answers and solutions. This PDF covers all major reasoning topics, including puzzles, syllogisms, blood relations, and coding and decoding.
Click Here to Download RRB Group D Reasoning Questions PDF
How to Prepare for RRB Group D Reasoning Section?
Preparing for the RRB Group D Reasoning Questions section requires daily practice and a clear understanding of logic. The following are some tips to prepare for the reasoning section of the RRB Group D exam:
-
Go through the complete RRB Group D reasoning syllabus carefully. Focus on topics such as coding-decoding, syllogisms, analogies, blood relations, direction sense, and number series.
-
The reasoning section generally includes 25 questions carrying 1 mark each. Understanding the pattern helps plan the preparation effectively.
-
Strengthen fundamentals. Learn basic logic concepts before attempting high-level reasoning problems.
-
Study one reasoning topic at a time. For example, devote a day each to topics like classification, analogy, and series.
-
Solve the RRB Group D Previous Year Papersrs to understand the question trends and difficulty level.
-
Practice full-length mock tests to improve accuracy and time management.
-
Learn shortcut methods to solve reasoning questions faster during the exam.
-
Regular revision ensures that reasoning patterns and logic rules remain fresh in mind.
-
Allot limited time for each question during practice to enhance speed and efficiency.
-
Refer to reliable reasoning books such as R.S. Aggarwal’s Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning or Lucent’s Reasoning Book for RRB exams.
-
Daily practice is essential. Even 30–45 minutes of reasoning practice can make a huge difference in performance.
