Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 OUT (Today) at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Provisional Answer Key PDF - Link Here

Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 : The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is expected to release the Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 for the posts of Village Development Officer or Gram Vikas Adhikari soon on its official website. As per reports, the VDO Answer Key 2025 will be released today i.e. on November 12 by the RSSB with a process to raise objections. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on November 2, 2025 can download the answer key at the official website at-https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/rectlogingetadmitcard.
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 850 Village Development Officer posts are to be filled across the state.
Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 - Direct Link
Once released, uou can download the answer key after using your login credentials to the link. The Answer key will be released with details of the process to raise objections, if any. The Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 can also downloaded directly through the link given below-
|RSSB VDO Answer Key 2025
|Download Link
Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 PDF in hindi
RSSB VDO Answer Key 2025 Overview
Check the table below for RSSB VDO Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Features
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|
Number of Posts
|
850
|
Name of posts
|
Village Development Officer or Gram Vikas Adhikari
|
Exam Date
|
November 02, 2025
|
Answer Key Status
|
Soon
|
Last date to raise objection
|
Soon
|
Official Website
|
https://tnusrb.tn.gov.in/
How to download Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025?
Once released, candidates can download the answer key after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) website: https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/rectlogingetadmitcard
- Find and click on the link for the specific admit card you need (e.g., "RSSB VDO Answer Key 2025"on the home page.
- Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth or other required credentials.
- Submit the details to view and download your admit card.
