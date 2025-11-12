Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 OUT (Today) at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Provisional Answer Key PDF - Link Here

Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 : The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is expected to release the Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 for the posts of Village Development Officer or Gram Vikas Adhikari soon on its official website. As per reports, the VDO Answer Key 2025 will be released today i.e. on November 12 by the RSSB with a process to raise objections. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on November 2, 2025 can download the answer key at the official website at-https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/rectlogingetadmitcard.

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 850 Village Development Officer posts are to be filled across the state.

Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 - Direct Link

Once released, uou can download the answer key after using your login credentials to the link. The Answer key will be released with details of the process to raise objections, if any. The Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 can also downloaded directly through the link given below-