Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 OUT (Today) at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Provisional Answer Key PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Nov 12, 2025, 12:53 IST

Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 will be released soon by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) for the posts of Village Development Officer or Gram Vikas Adhikari soon on its official website.  A total of 850 Village Development Officer posts are to be filled across the state. The VDO Answer Key 2025 will be released with a process to raise objections.  Check all details here. 

Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 : The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is expected to release the Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 for the posts of Village Development Officer or Gram Vikas Adhikari soon on its official website. As per reports, the VDO Answer Key 2025 will be released today i.e. on November 12 by the RSSB with a process to raise objections. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on November 2, 2025 can download the answer key at the official website at-https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/rectlogingetadmitcard.

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 850 Village Development Officer posts are to be filled across the state.

Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 - Direct Link

Once released, uou can download the answer key after using your login credentials to the link. The Answer key will be released with details of the process to raise objections, if any. The Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 can also downloaded directly through the link given below-

RSSB VDO Answer Key 2025 Download Link 

Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 PDF in hindi

RSSB VDO Answer Key 2025 Overview

 A total of 850 Village Development Officer posts are to be filled across the state. The Answer Key will be released with the process to raise objections on the official website. Check the table below for RSSB VDO Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.  

Features

Details

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) 

Number of Posts

850

Name of posts 

Village Development Officer or Gram Vikas Adhikari  

Exam Date

November 02, 2025 

Answer Key Status

Soon

Last date to raise objection

Soon 

Official Website

https://tnusrb.tn.gov.in/

How to download Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025?

Once released, candidates can download the answer key after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) website: https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/rectlogingetadmitcard
  • Find and click on the link for the specific admit card you need (e.g., "RSSB VDO Answer Key 2025"on the home page.
  • Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth or other required credentials.
  • Submit the details to view and download your admit card.

