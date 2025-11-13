Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
Sheep vs Goat: What are the Differences?

By Nikhil Batra
Nov 13, 2025, 15:24 IST

Sheep and goats may look similar, but they are very different animals. Here is an exploration about their physical, behavioural, and dietary differences. Learn which one grazes on grass, which one climbs and browses, and why both are important in farming.

Differences Between Sheep and Goat
Key Points

  • Sheep (Ovis aries) have woolly coats and strong flocking instincts.
  • Goats (Capra aegagrus hircus) are independent browsers with hair coats.
  • Sheep graze on grass; goats browse on leaves and shrubs.

Sheep and goats appear to be pretty close at first sight, particularly when you observe them in a field grazing together. The two animals are of the same family, Bovidae and are one of the oldest domesticated livestock in the world. However, even after being so similar, they are extremely different in physical outlook, behaviour, diet, and applications. These differences are essential to farmers and animal lovers (and indeed any person interested in animal science). Here is a comparison between sheep and goats to help you understand how they differ. 

What is a Sheep?

sheep

Source: Shutterstock

A sheep is a domesticated ruminant farm animal that has a dense woolly coat. The scientific name for the domestic sheep is Ovis aries. Thousands of years have been spent on raising sheep to get their wool, and milk.

Sheep are known to be grazers and therefore they like to feed on grass and vegetation that grows low. Their instincts of flocking are powerful, as they keep as near as possible to other sheep in order to be protected and to find a degree of comfort. Physically, sheep bear curvy coats of wool, downward pointing tails and have a divided upper lip which makes it easy for them to nibble grass. Most breeds of sheep do not have horns although a few have curled thick horns.

Sheep tend to be quiet, not so inquisitive as goats and like to be together in groups. This behaviour causes them to be easier to manage in open pastures.

What is a Goat?

goat

Source: Shutterstock

Another domesticated animal of the Bovidae family, which is scientifically known as Capra aegagrus hircus. Goats are one of the most versatile animals that can easily survive in rocky, dry or mountainous regions unlike other livestock.

Goats are browsers and that is why they are fond of consuming leaves, shrubs and twigs as opposed to consuming only grass. They are characterized by curiosity, intelligence, and independence. Goats have a higher tendency to explore their environment compared to sheep, and they have a tendency of climbing trees, or fences.

Physically, goats have straight or slightly curved horns, upwards-facing tails, and beards on most of their breeds. Their coats are not wool, but are generally composed of hair, and therefore require no frequent shearing. The goats are also utilized in terms of their milk, and fibre like cashmere or mohair.

Key Differences Between Sheep and Goat

Feature

Sheep

Goat

Scientific Name

Ovis aries

Capra aegagrus hircus

Family

Bovidae

Bovidae

Tail Position

Hangs downward

Points upward

Coat Type

Woolly coat

Hair coat

Beard

Absent

Present in many breeds

Horn Shape

Often thick and curled

Usually straight and pointed upward

Feeding Habit

Grazes on grass and low plants

Browses on leaves, shrubs, and twigs

Social Behaviour

Strong flocking instinct

Independent and curious

Products

Wool, meat, milk

Milk, meat, fibre

To sum up, despite their somewhat similar appearance, sheep and goats are different animals. They have different needs, habits, and purposes. Knowing the differences between the two animals is useful to farmers and animal keepers to select the appropriate species according to their land, resources, and objectives. 


