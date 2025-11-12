Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
Focus
Quick Links

School Holiday on 13 November 2025 (Thursday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 12, 2025, 16:53 IST

School Holiday November 13, 2025 -  Students and parents across India are curious about a potential school holiday on November 13, 2025. School holidays in India are determined by state governments, local festivals, and national events, varying by state, region, and education board. It's crucial to verify the holiday calendar for this date to plan academic and leisure activities. For complete details on school holiday tomorrow check the article below.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
School Holiday on 13 November 2025 in These States
School Holiday on 13 November 2025 in These States

School Holiday November 13, 2025 - As per the latest updates, several states and regions across India will observe partial or full school closures on 13 November 2025 due to ongoing bye-elections, poor air quality, and regional administrative decisions. While Delhi-NCR schools continue with the hybrid learning model under GRAP-III restrictions, institutions in parts of Bihar and Telangana will remain closed for polling and counting duties related to the 2025 bye-elections. Some Noida schools have also restricted outdoor activities amid worsening AQI levels to ensure student safety. Students and parents are advised to stay updated with school-specific notifications, as operational modes may differ by district and environmental conditions. 

State-wise Update on School Holidays 

Schools Closed in Delhi Tomorrow?

Due to the persistently poor air quality and the implementation of GRAP-III restrictions, schools in Delhi-NCR will maintain a hybrid operational model. The government of Delhi has ordered schools to conduct classes in hybrid format up to Class 5 starting from today. As per the lastest update, schools in Delhi will follow hybrid mode tomorrow 12 November, 2025. This allows parents the flexibility to choose between online and offline instruction for their children. However, if the air quality deteriorate further, schools are prepared to transition entirely to an online learning environment. Students and Parents are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest notification from their respective schools. 

Are Schools Closed in Noida ?

Several schools in Noida have suspended the outdoor activities such as school assemblies and outdoor plays to ensure the safety of children because of severe AQI. There is no official update of the school closure and online classess, parents are advised to stay in touch with the school authorities. 

Bihar School Holiday 2025 for Bye-Elections

Schools in several regions of Bihar will remain closed on polling and counting days due to the 2025 bye-elections. Since many educational institutions are being used as voting centres or to accommodate election staff, the temporary closure aims to ensure smooth operations and maintain security during the electoral process. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with official announcements, particularly if their school is located in or around a polling area.

Telangana School Holiday 2025

Telangana has declared holidays for schools and government offices on both the bye-election day for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency and the subsequent counting day. This measure is in place to allow staff and resources to concentrate on election duties, thereby minimizing interruptions to educational activities and public transportation. Hyderabad families are advised to check school SMS/WhatsApp updates for class schedules, as individual institutions may make different arrangements.

State-wise Update on School Holidays 

State

Holiday on 13 November 2025?

Details

Bihar

Yes

Schools closed in Bihar closed due to Bye- Elections

Telangana

Yes

Schools Closed Due to Election

Delhi 

Hybrid

Schools working in hybrid mode due to GRAP 3 restrictions

Other states (general)

No / Unspecified

For many states, 1 November is not listed as a school holiday. 

As of 13 November 2025, schools across various states — including Delhi-NCR, Bihar, Telangana, and Noida — are either closed or operating under modified schedules due to air pollution alerts and bye-election duties. The measures aim to prioritize student health, safety, and civic responsibilities while ensuring minimal disruption to learning. Parents and students are advised to stay informed through official school notifications and local government updates, as conditions and announcements may change depending on air quality levels or administrative requirements.

State Wise School Holiday List in November 2025

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Haryana School Holidays List in 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025

Kerala School Holidays List in 2025

Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News