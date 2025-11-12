School Holiday on 13 November 2025 (Thursday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday November 13, 2025 - As per the latest updates, several states and regions across India will observe partial or full school closures on 13 November 2025 due to ongoing bye-elections, poor air quality, and regional administrative decisions. While Delhi-NCR schools continue with the hybrid learning model under GRAP-III restrictions, institutions in parts of Bihar and Telangana will remain closed for polling and counting duties related to the 2025 bye-elections. Some Noida schools have also restricted outdoor activities amid worsening AQI levels to ensure student safety. Students and parents are advised to stay updated with school-specific notifications, as operational modes may differ by district and environmental conditions. State-wise Update on School Holidays Schools Closed in Delhi Tomorrow?

Due to the persistently poor air quality and the implementation of GRAP-III restrictions, schools in Delhi-NCR will maintain a hybrid operational model. The government of Delhi has ordered schools to conduct classes in hybrid format up to Class 5 starting from today. As per the lastest update, schools in Delhi will follow hybrid mode tomorrow 12 November, 2025. This allows parents the flexibility to choose between online and offline instruction for their children. However, if the air quality deteriorate further, schools are prepared to transition entirely to an online learning environment. Students and Parents are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest notification from their respective schools. Are Schools Closed in Noida ? Several schools in Noida have suspended the outdoor activities such as school assemblies and outdoor plays to ensure the safety of children because of severe AQI. There is no official update of the school closure and online classess, parents are advised to stay in touch with the school authorities.

Bihar School Holiday 2025 for Bye-Elections Schools in several regions of Bihar will remain closed on polling and counting days due to the 2025 bye-elections. Since many educational institutions are being used as voting centres or to accommodate election staff, the temporary closure aims to ensure smooth operations and maintain security during the electoral process. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with official announcements, particularly if their school is located in or around a polling area. Telangana School Holiday 2025 Telangana has declared holidays for schools and government offices on both the bye-election day for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency and the subsequent counting day. This measure is in place to allow staff and resources to concentrate on election duties, thereby minimizing interruptions to educational activities and public transportation. Hyderabad families are advised to check school SMS/WhatsApp updates for class schedules, as individual institutions may make different arrangements.