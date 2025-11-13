What is the Real-Time Speed Limit Feature in Google Maps? Check Key Details Here

In a major step toward road safety, Noida has become among the first cities in India to roll out real-time speed limit displays on Google Maps. This tech-driven initiative puts both the current speed and the prescribed speed limit for each major road of Noida right inside the navigation interface of the motorist. The move is expected to check overspeeding, reduce accidents, and encourage responsible driving habits.

What is the Real-Time Speed Limit Feature in Google Maps?

Google Maps now includes the official speed limit on each mapped road segment. They appear right next to your speedometer in the app.The integration is based on real-time, authoritative data provided by the Noida Traffic Police and updated dynamically by Google in partnership with Lepton Software.

The feature is functional on 248 major roads across Noida and Greater Noida, with variable limits for different categories of vehicles: cars, bikes, and heavy vehicles.