RPSC Answer Key 2025 Out for Assistant Professor Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Here's Steps To Raise Objection

RPSC Model Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer key for the Asst. Professor (Medical Edu Dept.) Comp. Exam - 2024 (Paediatrics (BS) and Anaesthesiology (BS). The RPSC assistant professor exam was successfully conducted on July 07, 2025 across the state. Along with the model answer key, the process to raise objections, if any have been released. Candidates can raise their objections from November 14 to November 16, 2025. Candidates can download the RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2025 from the official website, i.e., rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2025 PDF will assist the candidates in evaluating the marks for the candidates before the announcement of the result. You can download the model answer key through the link given below-