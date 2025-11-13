RPSC Answer Key 2025 Out for Assistant Professor Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Here's Steps To Raise Objection

RPSC Model Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer key for the Asst. Professor (Medical Edu Dept.) Comp. Exam - 2024 (Paediatrics (BS) and Anaesthesiology (BS). The RPSC assistant professor exam was successfully conducted on July 07, 2025 across the state. Along with the model answer key, the process to raise objections, if any have been released. Candidates can raise their objections from November 14 to November 16, 2025. Candidates can download the RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2025 from the official website, i.e., rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2025 PDF will assist the candidates in evaluating the marks for the candidates before the announcement of the result. You can download the model answer key through the link given below-
RPSC Answer Key 2024 PDF
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key PDF for all the subjects from the links shared below.
|Model Answer Key for Asst. Professor Paediatrics
|Download PDF
|Model Answer Key for Asst. Professor Anesthesiology
|Download PDF
RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2025 Overview
The official RPSC Assistant Professor Answer key pdf has been uploaded on the official website in PDF format on the official website. It comprises the correct answers to each question asked written exam. Here is the major overview of the RPSC PTI and Librarian 2024 exam shared below for the ease of the candidates.
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission
|
Exam Name
|
RPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2025
|
Post Name
|
Asst. Professor (Medical Edu Dept.) Comp. Exam - 2024
|
Answer Key release date
|
November 13, 2025
|
Last date to raise objection
|
November 16, 2025
|
Official Website
|
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
