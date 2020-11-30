UPPSC PCS, ACF/ RFO (Mains) 2020 Online Application OUT @uppsc.up.nic.in for 200 Vacancies, Check Step Wise Online Application Procedure Here

UPPSC PCS, ACF/ RFO (Mains) 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the online application form for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam 2020 & Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2020. All such candidates who have provisionally qualified in the UPPSC PCS, ACF/ RFO Prelims 2020 can fill up the application form before appearing in the mains exam.

UPPSC PCS, ACF/ RFO Prelims 2020 was conducted on 11 October 2020 and the result for the same was announced on 24 November 2020 wherein 1599 candidates were shortlisted for mains exam.

Now, All qualified candidates are required fill-up the UPPSC PCS, ACF/ RFO 2020 Main online application before appearing in the exam.

Check Stepwise Application Procedure to fill up UPPSC PCS, ACF/ RFO (Mains) Online Form 2020

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on "Fill online details for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (P.C.S.) (M) Exam.-2020" flashing on the homepage. Then, it will redirect you to a new page. Enter Registration Number, Basic Details (DOB, Gender, Address, Category etc). Review the application and then download UPPSC PCS, ACF/ RFO (Mains) OnlineForm 2020 for future reference. Then, Click on the link reads Click here to pay the required fee for Main Examination. Then, A page will be displayed as ‘SBI MOPs’ Candidates are required to select a bank at SBI MOPS portal. After selecting the bank, the candidates can pay the application fee through their Debit/Credit/Net Banking. Candidates can also pay the application fee through SBI Challan and Mobile Banking.

The online application form can be submitted by 14 December 2020 at uppsc.up.nic.in. All candidates are required to send hard copy of online application form to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, 10, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj– 211018 by post or by in person on or before 21 December 2020 up to 05:00 PM. No application form will be accepted after the due course.

All candidates are advised to fill up the UPPSC PCS, ACF/ RFO (Mains) Online Form 2020 carefully and save it for future reference. Candidates can refer to the direct link by clicking on the above link.