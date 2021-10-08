UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021 Out @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download UP Combined Upper Subordinate Prelim Exam Call Letter

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded on uppsc.up.nic.in. Check Download Link, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Steps to Download Here.

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the UPPCS Admit Card 2021. Candidates, who are going to attend Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (P) Exam-2021 on 24 October 2021 (Sunday), can download UPPCS Admit Card from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. Alternatively, they can also download UPPSC Admit Card through the UPPSC PCS Admit Card Link below:

UPPSC PCS Admit Card Download Link

UPPSC PCS Admit Card Notice Link

We have provided UPPSC PCS Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Steps to Download UP PCS Admit Card, and Other Details below:

UPPCS Exam Pattern 2021

The exam will be conducted in offline mode. Negative marking of 1/3 marks shall be done for each wrong answer. Candidates can check no of questions, marks and time allotted to each section through the table below:

Paper No. of Questions Total Marks Duration Paper-1 - General Studies I 150 200 2 Hours Paper-2 - General Studies II (CSAT) 100 200 2 Hours

The candidates can check detailed syllabus by visiting the link below

UPPCS Syllabus 2021

How to Download UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of UPPSC

Click on the link given to download the admit card i.e. 'CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2021 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (P) EXAM-2021'

Provide your details such as Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender, and Verification Code and click on 'Download Admit Card'

Download UP PCS Prelims Admit Card

If any candidate does not know his/her regitertaion number the he/she can click on 'Know your Registration Number'

UPPSC had published the notification for filling up 400 vacancies for Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport), District Basik Shiksha Adhikari / Associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts, District Administrative Officer, District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit), Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I) / (Grade-II), Assistant Labour Commissioner, District Programme Officer, Senior Lecturer, District Probation Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Designated Officer / Food Safety Officer, Statistical officer, District Cane Officer, U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch), Labour Enforcement Officer, Principals, Government Intermediate Colleges (For Boys or Girls), Assistant Research Officer, Assistant Director (Horticulture), Manager (Administration / General), Assistant Store Purchase Officer and Technical Assistant (Chemistry) Posts.