UPPSC PCS Mains Exam and UPPSC Computer Assistant Exam 2020 Postponed, Check UPPSC Exam PDF @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam and UPPSC Computer Assistant Exam 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the written exam date for the post of Computer Assistant Posts which was earlier scheduled on 05 April 2020. As a preventative measure against Corona Virus (COVID-19), the country has been lockdown for 21 days on Tuesday. In view of COVID - 19 lockdown, UPPSC has decided to postponed the exam.

UPPSC Computer Assistant New Exam will be intimated by the commission through press notification. The commission had invited the applications for the recruitment of 14 Posts of Computer Assistant (Group ‘C’ Non gazetted) in the month of November 2019 and the last date of application was 11 December 2020.

Also, all such candidates, who are qualified for UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2019 and have submitted UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Online Application, can submit the hard copy one day before the conduct of UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2019 i.e. on or before 19 April 2020. Earlier, the last date of submitting UPPSC PCS Mains Form was 26 March 2020 upto 05:00 PM.

UPPSC PCS Main exam is scheduled to be held on 20 April 2020 and 16 August 2020. PCS Prelims exam tool place on15 December 2019 in which a total of 6320 candidates were qualified UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2020.

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam and UPPSC Computer Assistant Exam 2020 Notice