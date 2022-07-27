UPPSC Pre Result 2022 (Out) @uppsc.up.nic.in: Download Selection List PDF

UPPSC Pre Result 2022 has been declared by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. You can download the selection list PDF in this article.

UPPSC Pre Result 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), on 27 July, announced the UPPSC PCS Result 2022 on its website. The commission has uploaded a list containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates selected for UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2022. All those students who have attended the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Exam on 12 June 2022 can download UPPSC Result from the official website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Pre Result Link is available, just below, for the candidates.

How to Download UPPSC Pre Result 2022 ?

Step 1: You are required to visit the website of UPPSC

Step 2: After that, you will see a link named ‘ LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES(MAINS) EXAM-2022’. Click on the link

Step 3: Download UPPSC Prelims Result 2022

Step 4: Check roll numbers