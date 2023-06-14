UPPSC Dental Surgeon Vacancy 2023 OUT: Apply Online for DS, MO, SO, Check Exam Date, Syllabus

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Vacancy 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is looking to recruit Scientific Officer, Mines Officer, Dental Surgeon, Lecturer, Homoeopathic Medical Officer and Homoeopathic Residential Medical Officer, Lecturer Arabic, Reader Kulliyat, Reader Amraz-e-Jild wa Tazeeniyat, Unani Medical Officer, and Reader Amraz-e-Jild wa Tazeeniyat. Check Details Here.

Online registrations have been started on the official website i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply online on or before July 28, 2023.

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Vacancy 2023

The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details in the table below:

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Scientific Officer 41 Mines Officer 1 Dental Surgeon 174 Lecturer 127 Homoeopathic Medical Officer and Homoeopathic Residential Medical Officer 23 Lecturer Arabic 1 Reader Kulliyat 1 Reader Amraz-e-Jild wa Tazeeniyat 1 Unani Medical Officer 26

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC Dental Surgeon and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Biology - M.Sc./M.Tech. in Zoology/Botany/Forensic Science

Computer Forensic Section/ Domain - B. Tech. in Computer Science/I.T./Electronics and Communication or M.Sc. in Computer Science or M.C.A.

Physics Section/Domain - M.Sc./M. Tech. in Physics/Forensic Science/Mathematics.

Chemistry Section/Domain - M.Sc./M. Tech. in Chemistry/ Forensic Science.

Behavioral Science Section/Domain - Post Graduate in Psychology/ Forensic Psychology or M.D. in Psychiatry. At least three years of analytical or Research experience in the relevant subjects in a recognized Laboratory or Institute.

Mines Officer - Degree in Mining Engineering from a University established by law in India or Three years Diplomas in Mining Engineering from a recognized institution with at least one Years's experience in supervising mining operations and two years of experience in dealing with mineral concession work.

Dental Surgeon -A candidate must possess at least a B.D.S. (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) Degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Indian Dental Council

Lecture Ayurveda - Five years Degree in Ayurved from a University established by law, or the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh, or any other State Board or Faculty which is registrable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act, 1939. Post-Graduate qualification of the subject from a recognized institution. Adequate knowledge of Hindi, English and Sanskrit.

Reader Amraz-e-Jild wa Tazeeniyat - Five years Degrees in Unani from a University established by law, or five years Degrees from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other state Board or Faculty which is registrable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act, 1939. Seven years of teaching experience in the subject (Five years for a PostGraduate) in a recognized institution. Working knowledge of Hindi, English and Urdu or Arabic or Persian.

Lecturer Arabi- A First class Post-Graduate Degree in Arabic from a recognised Institution. Three years' teaching experience in a recognised Institution. Working knowledge of Hindi, English and Urdu.

Homoeopathic Medical Officer and Homoeopathic Residential Medical Office- A recognized Degree in Homoeopathy, the duration of study of which is not less than 5 years according to its syllabus or course or A recognized Diploma in Homoeopathy, the duration of study of which is not less than 4 years according to its syllabus or course. The applicant should be duly registered with Homoeopathic Medicine. Board, Uttar Pradesh.

How to Apply for UPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPSC.

Step 2: Click on “ALL NOTIFICATION ADVERTISEMENTS”

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply’On clicking ‘Apply Online’‘Authenticate with O.T.R’ will be displayed with respect to the direct recruitment and on clicking ‘Authenticate with O.T.R’, ‘Have You Completed Your O.T.R. Registration will be displayed, in which the candidate will have to tick 'Yes' or 'No'

Step 4: The First Stage procedure having been completed the address of the candidate will automatically be displayed on the screen from O.T.R. along with the preferential qualifications prescribed for the post.

Step 5: Pay the fee by clicking "Click here to proceed for payment". After clicking the above caption of "Click here to proceed for payment", the home page of State Bank MOPS (Multi Option Payment System) shall be displayed comprising of 03 modes of payment.