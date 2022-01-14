UPPSC Revised Exam Date 2021 Released for Combined State Engineering Services @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Details

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released revised exam date for the Combined State Engineering Services on its official website -uppsc.up.nic.in. Check details here.

UPPSC Engineering Services Revised Exam Date 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released revised exam date for the Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Exam 2021. All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Exam 2021 can check the revised exam date for the same available on the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the revised exam scheduled released, now Commission will conduct the written exam for State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Exam 2021 on 17 April 2022. You can download the UPPSC Engineering Services Revised Exam Date 2022 notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC Engineering Services Revised Exam Date 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission- uppsc.up.nic.in/. Visit to the NOTIFICATIONS/ADVTS section available on the Home Page. Click on the link “ NOTICE REGARDING ADVT NO.A-5/E-1/2021, COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING SERVICES (GENERAL/SPECIAL " given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the UPPSC Engineering Services Revised Exam Date 2022. Download and save the UPPSC Engineering Services Revised Exam Date 2022 for your future reference.

Alternatively you can download directly the UPPSC Engineering Services Revised Exam Date 2022 from the link given below.

It is noted that earlier Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) was to conduct the exam for the Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Exam 2021 on 23 January 2022. Commission has now postponed the written exam date and it will be conducted on 17 April 2022.

All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam should note that the admit cards for the exam will be uploaded in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Earlier UPPSC had released recruitment notice for 281 posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator, and others through UPPSC Engineering Services 2021 Exam. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam and interview. Those who will qualify in the written exam would be shortlisted for the interview round.