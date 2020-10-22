UPPSC RO ARO 2017 DV Dates out for Leftover Candidates @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Admit Card Here

UPPSC RO ARO 2017 DV Dates: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC RO ARO 2017 DV Dates for leftover candidates at its official website.i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. All such candidates who have not appeared for the document verification round earlier will be able to appear for the interview round on 27 October 2020 at 10.00 AM.

Earlier, the commission had conducted the UPPSC RO ARO 2017 Document Verification between 27 May to 6 June 2020 and 16 July 2020. This is the last chance for all leftover candidates. The candidates are advised to appear for the document verification round on the scheduled date otherwise no other chance will be provided. Candidates are required to follow the guidelines released by the commission during the document verification given below.

All candidates are required to wear a mask during the document verification. No brief Case, Bag etc will be allowed except the documents inside the examination hall. Candidates are required to follow the Social Distancing norms during the document verification. After reaching the Gate No. 2, a hand sanitizer and hand wash will be provided to the candidates. All candidates are required to visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on Candidate Segment. Click on Selected candidates download filled forms of Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Etc (General/Special Recruitment) Mains Exam 2017. Enter your Registration Number/DOB, Select Gender etc. Candidates are required to download UPPSC RO ARO 2017 DV Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference. All candidates are required to bring all documents along with the UPPSC RO ARO 2017 Document Verification Admit Card on the day of verification.

Download UPPSC RO ARO 2017 Document Verification Admit Card 2020

Download UPPSC RO ARO 2017 Document Verification Date

Official Website