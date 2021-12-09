UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2021 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Raise Objections Till Dec 14

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for the Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts on its official website on uppsc.up.nic.in. Download UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2021 PDF here.

UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for the prelims exam for Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO). Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO) can download the answer key available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)-uppsc.up.nic.in.

You can download the UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2021 after following the steps given below.

Go to official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission - uppsc.up.nic.in Click the link " NOTICE REGARDING KEYSHEET OF SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC., (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) EXAM. 2021 Visible upto :13/12/2021"given on the home page. You will redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2021 Download and save the UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2021 for future reference.

However, you can download the UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2021 directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2021

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has conducted the prelims exam for Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO) on 05 December 2021.

Now Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key for the above exams for all the four sets including A/B/C/D on its official website. Candidates can check the answer key available on the official website and they can raise their objections, if any in the format given on the official website.

Candidates can submit their objection with the support of documents with their answers on or before 14 December 2021. Candidates should note that only and objections produced in the given format available on the official website will be entertained by the commission.

Commission had conducted the prelims exam in total 22 centres of state including Agra, Basti, Itwa, Gazipur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Muradabad, Raebarielly, Varanasi, Sitapur Mirzapur and Mathura.