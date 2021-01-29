UPPSC RO ARO Typing Test Admit Card 2016 Soon: Download Samiksha Adhikari Test Date PDF @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO Typing Test Admit Card 2016: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published a notification regarding the Hindi Typing Test on Computer for the post of Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari) and Assistant Review Officer (Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) on its official website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. As per UPPSC Notice, the candidates who have appeared in UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam will now appear for UPPSC RO ARO Typing Test on 23 February, 24 February and 25 February 2021 at Prayagraj.

UPPSC RO ARO Typing Test Admit Card shall also be uploaded on the official website of UPPSC (uppsc.up.nic.in) soon. Candidates can download UPPSC RO Typing Admit Card, once released.

The Hindi Typing Test will be conducted in ~ KrutiDev0/0 Font. The duration of the test will be 5 mins. The candidates who will clear the UPPSC Hindi Typing Test will be considered for the appointment.

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam was conducted on 22 December 2020 (Tuesday) and 23 December 2020 (Wednesday). UPPSC RO ARO Prelins Exam was held on 20 September 2020. A total of 5754 candidates were qualified to appear for the Mains Exam for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Posts.

UPPSC RO ARO Typing Test Notice PDF