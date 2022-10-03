UPPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2022 (Released) at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Download Link

Uttar Pradesh PSC has released the skill test admit card for the post of Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO) on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Check download link here.

UPPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the skill test admit card for the post of Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO) on its official website. Commission will be conducting the computer typing test from 11 October 2022 onward.

Candidates who have qualified for the computer typing test for the Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO) post can download UPPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2022 through online mode from uppsc.up.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the UPPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2022 for the Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO) post directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UPPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2022





It is noted that UPPSC is set to conduct the computer typing test for the Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO)from 11-14 October 2022. Candidates qualified for the typing skill test for the Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO) can check their roll number wise schedule for the same and download their Admit Card.

In a bid to download the UPPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2022 for the Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO) post you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

Process to Download UPPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2022