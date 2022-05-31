UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2022 (Announced) @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download PDF Here

Uttar Pradesh PPSC has declared the result for the Staff Nurse (Male) posts on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Check PDF here.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the result for the Staff Nurse (Male) posts on its official website. Commission had conducted the written exam for the posts of Staff Nurse (Male) on 10 April 2022.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Staff Nurse posts can download UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2022 available on the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission has uploaded the list of total 1025 qualified candidates on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the Staff Nurse (Male) posts against Advt no A-1/E-1/2022 held on 10 April 2022 can check their result from the PDF available on the official website.

Candidates should note that Commission will upload the Cut off marks/marks obtained by the candidates in the exam on its official website after releasing of final result for the Staff Nurse Male posts.

Commission has initiated the selection process for the recruitment of 558 Staff Nurse posts in the state. Candidates can download the UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2022 Check Steps

Go the official website of the UPPSC - www.uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the result link- Mark sheet RESULT OF ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2022, STAFF NURSE (MALE) EXAM-2017 (READVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022)Visible upto 30/06/2022' available on the homepage of the website. You will get the PDF of the UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2022 in a new window. Download and take a print out of UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2022 for future reference.

You can download the UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2022 directly with the link given below.