UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021 (Announced) at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the State Engineering Services Result on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in State Engineering Services can download UPPSC Engineering Service Result from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.
Although, you can download the UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021 directly through the link given below.
Direct Link to Download: UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021
It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had conducted the written exam for the State Engineering Services on 29 May 2022. A total of 870 candidates are declared qualified for the interview round as per the selection process for the Engineering Services exam.
Now qualified candidates will appear for the interview round as per the selection process for the UPPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2021. Commission will release the details interview schedule for the State Engineering Services in due course of time on its official website.
Commission will release the category wise Cut Off and marks obtained by the candidates on its official website in due course of time.
You can download the UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How To Download: UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021
Visit to the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on the link-LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) EXAM.2021 on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021 in a new window.
- Download and save the UPPSC State Engineering Services Result 2021 for future reference.