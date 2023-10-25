Agriculture Books For UPSC: Best Agriculture Optional Books for UPSC Mains

Agriculture Books For UPSC: check the best agriculture books for IAS Mains. The recommended books for Agriculture Optional books for Agronomy by Yellamanda Reddy, Introduction To Horticulture by N. Kumar

UPSC Agriculture Books 2023 plays an essential role in the preparation of the civil services mains exam. Moreover, Agriculture is a popular and scoring optional paper, and that’s why a huge number of candidates opt for it. Hence, it is recommended to pick the right UPSC Agriculture optional books and commence the preparation accordingly. There are ample Agriculture books for UPSC available, so choosing the books that covers the UPSC Agriculture syllabus and pattern is crucial. Hence, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the top UPSC Agriculture Books to guide IAS aspirants in the right direction.

In this blog, we have shared the list of the best UPSC Agriculture Books 2023 for the reference of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming civil service mains exam.

UPSC Agriculture Optional Books

The Agriculture Optional Books for UPSC provids in-depth information about the fundamentals and core topics related to Ecology, Cropping patterns, Weeds, Soil, Soil conservation, Cell structure, History of plant breeding, etc. Thus, aspirants are advised to choose the best UPSC Agriculture books to strengthen their foundation.

The best Agriculture books for the UPSC exam would provide detailed insights into the topics prescribed in the UPSC Agriculture syllabus. However, choosing the best Agriculture book for UPSC would be a daunting task. So, we have compiled the highly recommended UPSC Agriculture Books for Paper 1 and Paper 2 that would help candidates to score high marks in the exam.

UPSC Optional Agriculture Books for Paper 1

The UPSC Agriculture Optional Paper I syllabus focuses on topics like Ecology, Cropping patterns in different agro-climatic zones, forestry plantations, Weeds, Soil, Soil conservation, Water-use efficiency about crop production, Farm Management, Agricultural extension, etc. Here is the list of best UPSC Agriculture Books for Paper 1 are shared below.

Agronomy by Yellamanda Reddy

Soil Science by D.K Das or Brady

Physiology by Pandey & Singha

Fundamentals Of Agricultural Extension Education by U Barman

Survey of Indian Agriculture and Special Issues of Agriculture.

UPSC Agriculture Optional Books for Paper 2

The UPSC Agriculture Optional Paper II Syllabus focuses on chapters like Cell structure, Principles of Plant Physiology, Enzymes and plant pigments, Seed production and processing technologies, Diagnosis of pests and diseases of field crops, History of plant breeding, Food production and consumption trends in India. Here is the list of best UPSC Agriculture Books for Paper 2 are shared below.

Plant Breeding by B.D. Singh

Introduction To Horticulture by N. Kumar

Genetics By B.D.Singh

Physiology by SN Pandey

Special Issue of Agriculture by The Hindu

Entomology by Vasantha Raj & David

Best Agriculture Optional Book for UPSC

The UPSC Agriculture optional syllabus covers topics like Ecology, Cropping patterns, Weeds, Soil, Soil conservation, Cell structure, History of plant breeding, etc. Here, we have compiled the best Agriculture books for the UPSC civil services mains exam preparation based on the recommendation of the subject expert and previous toppers. Let’s discuss the highly recommended UPSC Agriculture books with explanations for the adequate preparation of the IAS exam.

Agronomy by Yellamanda Reddy

Agronomy by Yellamanda Reddy is a highly recommended book for preparing for UPSC agriculture optional subjects. This book covers all aspects of field crop production. It provides insights into the intricate relationships between crop growth and yield and between crop and its environment of climate, soil, biotic factors, and management.

Fundamentals Of Agricultural Extension Education by U Barman

Fundamentals Of Agricultural Extension Education by U Barman is one of the best study materials for preparing for the UPSC civil service mains exam. This book covers the fundamentals and advanced topics prescribed in the latest UPSC agriculture syllabus and pattern.

Introduction To Horticulture by N. Kumar

Introduction To Horticulture by Kumar is the latest edition covering four aspects of Horticulture, i.e., Fundamentals of Horticulture, Plant Propagation, Pomology, and Ornamental Horticulture. It explains the topics prescribed in the syllabus in a clear and crisp manner.

Physiology by SN Pandey

Physiology by SN Pandey covers theoretical aspects and includes examples at the end of relevant chapters. Its fourth edition is thoroughly revised and updated as per the UGC model curriculum. It covers chapters like Cell Structure and Functions, The Enzymes, Photosynthetic Apparatus, Elementary Biochemistry, Photosynthesis, Plant Growth Regulators, Biological Clocks, Photorespiration, Respiration, etc.

How to Cover UPSC Agriculture Optional Books 2023

Candidates should consider certain points when covering UPSC Agriculture books to fetch good marks in the exam. As the UPSC Agriculture Optional syllabus is vast, aspirants should use a constructive approach to cover the Agriculture books for UPSC. Here are some tips and tricks to cover UPSC Agriculture Optional books efficiently.

Examine the Agriculture Syllabus for UPSC carefully and then commence the preparation with basic books.

Read limited books for every topic to avoid unnecessary conceptual confusion and unnecessary burden in the last leg of the preparation.

Choose the UPSC agriculture books that explain the concepts in easy language.

Prepare short notes from the UPSC agriculture optional books as it will be useful in quick revision.

