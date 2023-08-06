UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2023: Subject Wise Difficulty Level Question Asked and Expected Cut Off

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2023: UPSC CAPF was conducted on August 03, 2023. Get here the insights of topics, sub-topics asked, difficulty level, and the weightage of each subject asked in the written examination

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has conducted the UPSC CAPF 2023 exam today August 03, 2023. The UPSC CAPF 2023 prelims exam has been conducted at 79 exam centres across the country. As per the reports, more than 9.5 lakh candidates have appeared in the exam for 322 BSF/CRPF/CIPF/ITBP/SSB posts.

Various sources have said that the UPSC CAPF 2023 exam is comparatively tough compared to the previous year. Overall, the written exam of UPSC CAPF was moderate to difficult regarding difficulty level. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UPSC CAPF Analysis 2023 to get an insight into the exam trend like difficulty level topics, subtopics, good attempts, and many more.

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2023

In this article, we have shared today’s UPSC CAPF exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2023 was conducted with an exam duration of 2 hours in pen and paper mode. The previous 5-year analysis shows that the overall difficulty level has been reported to be moderate to difficult.

The CAPF 2023 Paper I had 125 Objective Multiple-Choice Questions for 250 Marks (2 Marks each) and 0.33 marks answers were deducted for every wrong answer marked. The paper was set in both the languages Hindi as well as English.

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2023: Subject Wise Difficulty Level

As per the reports, the difficulty level of the exam varies from subject to subject. Overall, the difficulty level of the paper was moderate to difficult. Difficulty also varies from student to student. Below we have tabulated the difficulty level and number of questions asked from each subject

Subject Number of Questions Asked Difficulty Level General Mental Ability To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon General Science To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon Current Affairs To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon Indian Polity and Economy To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon History of India To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon Indian and World Geography To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon







Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary analysis we do not claim that this is the actual number of questions asked and difficulty level.

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Based on the experience shared by students, below we have tabulated the good attempts for UPSC CAPF 2023

Subject Good Attempts General Mental Ability To be Updated Soon General Science To be Updated Soon Current Affairs To be Updated Soon Indian Polity and Economy To be Updated Soon History of India To be Updated Soon Indian and World Geography To be Updated Soon

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2023: Question Paper

UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2023 has been released, we have uploaded the UPSC CAPF paper of you can check here the question paper PDF of all sets

UPSC CAPF Question Paper PDF Download SET A Download Here SET B Download Here SET C Download Here SET D Download Here

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Question Paper

Previous year papers greatly help when preparing for any competitive examination. For UPSC CAPF, students must check UPSC CAPF Previous Year Question Papers to identify the weightage and level of topics coming in previous years. Download the previous question paper pdf from the link given below and solve them in the environment as if you were taking the actual test. UPSC CAPF Notification 2023 has been issued in order to select qualified applicants for 577 positions.

Read out the article here to get insight into previous years' questions and download UPSC CAPF previous question papers - UPSC CAPF Previous Year Question paper

UPSC CAPF Exam Analysis 2023: Expected Cut off

UPSC CAPF Written Paper 2023 was on a moderate difficulty level as per the experience shared by candidates. Based on exam analysis a team of experts have prepared the expected cut-off for UPSC CAPF 2023 for each category

Category Expected Cut-Off Marks General To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon

Check the previous year cut off marks as released by UPSC - UPSC CAPF Cut Off Marks