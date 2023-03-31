UPSC CAPF Question Papers Download PDF Paper 1 & Paper 2

UPSC CAPF Question Papers PDF: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) every year conducts the UPSC CAPF Examination for the selection of eligible male and female candidates as Assistant Commandant in Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks separately in each Paper as may be fixed by the Commission to be declared qualified in the written examination. Candidates shortlisted in the Written Examination shall only be called for Physical Standards/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. Candidates who are declared qualified in the Medical Standards Tests, will be called for Interview/Personality Test. Therefore, acing your preparation for the written examination is crucial.
In this article, candidates can download UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Questions Papers PDF.
UPSC CAPF 2023 Calendar
|
Event
|
Dates
|
UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date
|
26th April 2023
|
UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date
|
26th April 2023
|
UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date
|
16th May 2023
|
UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Application Withdrawal Date
|
To be Announced
|
UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2023 Date
|
To be Announced
|
UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Written Exam Date
|
06th August 2023
|
UPSC CAPF AC Result Date
|
To be Announced
UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern 2023
The UPSC CAPF written examination is conducted by Union Public Service Commission. The written exam comprises two papers. Paper-I for General Ability and Intelligence shall carry 250 marks. The questions in this paper will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type in which the questions will be set in English as well as Hindi. Paper-II for General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension shall carry 200 marks. In this paper, candidates will be allowed the option of writing the Essay Component in English or Hindi, but the medium of Precis Writing, Comprehension Components, and other communications/ language skills will be English only.
NOTE: Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks separately in each Paper as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion. The evaluation of Paper-I shall be done first. The evaluation of Paper-II shall be done only for those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I.
|
Papers
|
Total Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Total Duration
|
Paper-I
(General Ability and Intelligence)
|
200 (MCQ)
|
250
|
2 Hours
|
Paper-II
(General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension)
|
6 (Descriptive)
|
200
|
3 Hours
UPSC CAPF Question Papers Download PDF
Candidates preparing for the UPSC CAPF Examination must be aware of the UPSC CAPF Syllabus for both papers.
The syllabus of paper-1 includes General Mental Ability, General Science, Current Events of National and International Importance, Indian Polity and Economy, History of India, and India and World Geography.
The syllabus of paper-2 includes Part-A Essay Writing (indicative topics include modern Indian history especially of the freedom struggle, geography, polity, and economy, knowledge of security and human rights issues, and analytical ability), and Part-B Comprehension, précis writing, other communications/language skills (indicative topics include Comprehension passages, précis writing, developing counter arguments, simple grammar and other aspects of language testing).
Below, candidates can ace their preparation, understand the types of questions asked, and the difficulty level of the UPSC CAPF exam by solving previous years' question papers of the past 5 years.
UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2022
|
Papers
|
Download PDF
|
Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence
|
Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension
UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2021
|
Papers
|
Download PDF
|
Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence
|
Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension
UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2020
|
Papers
|
Download PDF
|
Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence
|
Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension
UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2019
|
Papers
|
Download PDF
|
Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence
|
Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension
UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2018
|
Papers
|
Download PDF
|
Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence
|
Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension