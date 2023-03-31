UPSC CAPF Question Papers Download PDF Paper 1 & Paper 2

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the UPSC CAPF (AC) exam for the recruitment of Assistant Commandant in SSB, CISF, ITBP, BSF, and CRPF. Download here Previous Years Question Papers PDF for UPSC CAPF 2022 to 2018.

UPSC CAPF Question Papers PDF: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) every year conducts the UPSC CAPF Examination for the selection of eligible male and female candidates as Assistant Commandant in Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks separately in each Paper as may be fixed by the Commission to be declared qualified in the written examination. Candidates shortlisted in the Written Examination shall only be called for Physical Standards/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. Candidates who are declared qualified in the Medical Standards Tests, will be called for Interview/Personality Test. Therefore, acing your preparation for the written examination is crucial.

In this article, candidates can download UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Questions Papers PDF.

UPSC CAPF 2023 Calendar

Event Dates UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date 26th April 2023 UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date 26th April 2023 UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date 16th May 2023 UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Application Withdrawal Date To be Announced UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2023 Date To be Announced UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Written Exam Date 06th August 2023 UPSC CAPF AC Result Date To be Announced

UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern 2023

The UPSC CAPF written examination is conducted by Union Public Service Commission. The written exam comprises two papers. Paper-I for General Ability and Intelligence shall carry 250 marks. The questions in this paper will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type in which the questions will be set in English as well as Hindi. Paper-II for General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension shall carry 200 marks. In this paper, candidates will be allowed the option of writing the Essay Component in English or Hindi, but the medium of Precis Writing, Comprehension Components, and other communications/ language skills will be English only.

NOTE: Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks separately in each Paper as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion. The evaluation of Paper-I shall be done first. The evaluation of Paper-II shall be done only for those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I.

Papers Total Number of Questions Total Marks Total Duration Paper-I (General Ability and Intelligence) 200 (MCQ) 250 2 Hours Paper-II (General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension) 6 (Descriptive) 200 3 Hours

UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023: Check Section-wise Topics and Exam Pattern

UPSC CAPF Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

UPSC CAPF Question Papers Download PDF

Candidates preparing for the UPSC CAPF Examination must be aware of the UPSC CAPF Syllabus for both papers.

The syllabus of paper-1 includes General Mental Ability, General Science, Current Events of National and International Importance, Indian Polity and Economy, History of India, and India and World Geography.

The syllabus of paper-2 includes Part-A Essay Writing (indicative topics include modern Indian history especially of the freedom struggle, geography, polity, and economy, knowledge of security and human rights issues, and analytical ability), and Part-B Comprehension, précis writing, other communications/language skills (indicative topics include Comprehension passages, précis writing, developing counter arguments, simple grammar and other aspects of language testing).

Below, candidates can ace their preparation, understand the types of questions asked, and the difficulty level of the UPSC CAPF exam by solving previous years' question papers of the past 5 years.

UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2022

Papers Download PDF Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence Download PDF Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension Download PDF

UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2021

Papers Download PDF Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence Download PDF Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension Download PDF

UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2020

Papers Download PDF Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence Download PDF Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension Download PDF

UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2019

Papers Download PDF Paper-I General Ability & Intelligence Download PDF Paper-II General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension Download PDF

UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2018