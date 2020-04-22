UPSC CAPF Recruitment: UPSC has not provided appointment letters to CAPF 2018 qualifed candidates, Check Details Here

UPSC CAPF Recruitment: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not provided appointment letters yet to CAPF 2018 qualifed candidates after announcing result 8 months back. This issue has been raised by the candidates on their twitter accounts.

The commission had announced UPSC CAPF 2018 Interview Results on 2 August 2018 which was conducted from 24 June to 24 July 2019. After that, the candidates are still waiting for the call letters for joining the services.

In response to the qualified candidate, BN Sharma, a former inspector has tweeeted that Uncertainty & inordinate delays cause insecurity among young minds who rush to opt for other career options. Efforts made in selection by the nodal agency are wasted as vacancies continue. They must not be allowed to lose patience.

The Union Public Service Commission had released UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2018 Notification in April 2018 and the exam for the same was held on 12 August 2018. Ealier, the commission had announced 398 vacancies which was later increased to 466.

Every year, Union Public Service Commission conducts UPSC CAPF Recruitment Exam to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Commandants, Central Armed Police Forces, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal. The selection process consists written test, physical test, medical standard tests and interview.

