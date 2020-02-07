UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2020 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check List of Finally Recommended Candidates

UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the CDS 1 Final Marks 2020 on its official website. Now all candidates who have qualified in the UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2019 for Officers Training Academy (OTA) can check their final marks and list of recommended candidates on the official website of UPSC.i.e-upsc.gov.in.

All the candidates who have qualified for the UPSC CDS 1 exam can check their marks and list of recommended candidates available on the official website of UPSC. Commission has released the marks obtained by the candidates in written/SSB marks also.

It is noted that earlier Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has earlier released the UPSC CDS 1 Result under which a total of 267 candidates have finally qualified in UPSC CDS 1 2020.

All the candidates who have qualified in the UPSC CDS 1 exam can check their marks on the official website of UPSC. However you can check the same also with the link given below.

Direct Link for UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2020

Earlier Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified for the Combined Defence Service Exam Notification. A number of candidates were applied for this much awaited recruitment drive.

How to Download: UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2020

Go to the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

Click on What’s New >> Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019 >> Marks of Recommended Candidates section on homepage.

Click on the link-Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019

A PDF will open containing the Marks of Recommended Candidates

You can download the same for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for latest updates regarding the UPSC CDS Exam Updates. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.