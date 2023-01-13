UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2022-23 (Out) @upsc.gov.in; Download UPSC Result PDF Link Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the CDS 1 2022 Exam on its official website.-upsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2022-23 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the CDS 1 2022 Exam on its official website. All those candidates qualified in the written exam and appeared in the Interviews round held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence can download UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2022-23 from the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2022-23 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the lists in order of merit, in respect of 198 candidates have been finally qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022.

The Interview for the qualified candidates were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 117th Short Service Commission Course (Men) (NT) (UPSC) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 31st Short Service Commission Women (NonTechnical) (UPSC) Course, commencing in April, 2023.

Candidates can obtain details information regarding results which is available on its website http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near Examination Hall Building in its Campus.

Candidates should note that the marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days.

You can download the UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2022-23 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2022-23