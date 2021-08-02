UPSC CDS 2 2021 Notification on Wednesday @upsc.gov.in, Check Combined Defence Service Exam Date, Qualification & Updates Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the recruitment notification for Combined Defence Services Exam 2 2021 (CDS 2 2021) on 04 August (Wednesday) on its official website - upsc.gov.in. Check educational qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, application procedure.

UPSC CDS 2 2021: Recruitment: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the recruitment notification for Combined Defence Services Exam 2 2021 (CDS 2 2021) on 04 August (Wednesday) on its official website - upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS 2 Application Form will also available on 04 August 2021 and end on 24 August 2021 on UPSC Online Website - upsconline.nic.in.

All such candidates who would apply for UPSC CDS 2 will be called for online exam on 14 November 2021 (Sunday). Those who will qualify in the exam will appear for intelligence and personality test at the Service Selection Board. Finally selected candidates will get admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala— Dehradun, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

In 2019, around 400 vacancies were notified by the commission. The candidates can check more details on UPSC CDS 2 2021 Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, application procedure on the basis of previous year by scrolling down:

UPSC CDS 2 2021 Important Dates

Event Important Dates UPSC CDS 2 Notification 04 August 2021 Opening Date of UPSC CDS 2 Application 04 August 2021 Last Date of UPSC CDS 2 Online Application 24 August 2021 The online Applications can be withdrawn from to be announced UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2021 14 November 2021 UPSC CDS 2 Result Date 2021 to be announced UPSC CDS 2 Interview Date 2021 to be announced UPSC CDS 2 Final Result Date 2021 to be announced

UPSC CDS 2 2021 Vacancy Details:

Combined Defence Services



Indian Military Academy, Dehradu Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala Air Force Academy, Hyderabad Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) Officers Training Academy, Chennai

UPSC CDS 2 Pay Scale:

Captain (Level 10 B) - 6,13,00-1,93,900 Lieutenant (Level 10) - 56,100 – 1,77,500 Lieutenant Colonel (Level 12A ) - 1,21,200 – 2,12400 Major (Level 11) - 6,94,00 – 2,07,200 Brigadier (Level 13A ) - 1,39,600-2,17,600 Colonel Level 13 - 1,30,600-2, 15, 900 Lieutenant General HAG Scale (Level 15) - 1, 82, 200-2,24,100 Major General (Level 14) - 1,44,200-2,18,200 VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) (Level 17) - 2,25,000/-(fixed) HAG+Scale (Level 16) - 2,05,400 – 2,24,400 COAS (Level 18) - 2,50,000/-(fixed) Military Service Pay (MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier - Rs 15.500 p.m. fixed

UPSC CDS 2 Eligibility Criteria

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

For I.M.A. - Degree from a recognised University or equivalent. For Indian Naval Academy - B.E/B.Tech from a recognised University/Institution. For Air Force Academy - Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.Graduates with first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of Graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB. Officers Training Academy (OTA): Degree from a recognized university or equivalent. Officers Training Academy (SSC Women Non-Technical course): Degree from a recognized

Candidates who are studying in the final year/semester Degree course and have yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply provided candidate should not have any present backlog upto the last semester / year for which results have been declared upto the time of submission of application

UPSC CDS 2 Age Limit:

IMA – 19 to 24 years AFA – 19 to 23 years INA – 19 to 22 years OTA – 19 to 25 years

Selection Process for UPSC CDS 2 2021

The selection process will be done on the basis of:

Written Examination. Intelligence and Personality Test

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Pattern:

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy:

Subject Maximum Marks Duration English 100 2 hours General Knowledge 100 2 hours Elementary Mathematics 100 2 hours

For Admission to Officer Training Academy:

Subject Maximum Marks Duration English 100 2 hours General Knowledge 100 2 hours

There will be Negative Marking for wrong answers

The standard of the papers in Elementary Mathematics will be of Matriculation level. The standard of papers in other subjects will approximately be such as may be expected of a graduate of an Indian University.

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2021

The admit card will be made available on the official website of UPSC three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

UPSC CDS 2 Intelligence and Personality Test

Candidates are shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written examination will be called for the intelligence and personality test at the Service Selection Board. candidates who qualify in the written exam and given their first choice as army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB Interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

How to Apply for UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2021 ?

Candidates can apply for UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2021 from 04 August to 24 August 2021.

UPSC Website