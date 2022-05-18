UPSC CDS 2 2022 Eligibility: Age Limit, Educational Qualification & Physical Standards for Male/Female

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Eligibility: The Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications from eligible Indian male & female candidates for admission of 339 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the UPSC CDS 2 2022 from 18th May 2022 till 7th June 2022. Eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

In this article, we have shared UPSC CDS 2 2022 Eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Physical Standards for Officers (Male/Female) in Males and Females.

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Calendar/ Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 18th May 2022 Application Start Date 18th May 2022 Application End Date 7th June 2022 Till 6 pm Withdrawal of applications 14th June 2022 to 20th June 2022 till 6 pm UPSC CDS 2 2022 Admit Card Release 3 Weeks Before Exam UPSC CDS 2 2022 Written Exam 4th September 2022 UPSC CDS 2 2022 Result To Be Announced

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Vacancies

Institution Vacancies Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 155th (DE) Course commencing in July 2023 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders] 100 Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala Course commencing in July 2023 Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro [including 03 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry) holders] 22 Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in July 2023 i.e. No. 214 F(P) Course

[including 03 vacancies are reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry] 32 Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 118th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October 2023 169 Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 32nd SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October 2023 16 Total 339 vacancies

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Eligibility

Nationality

A candidate must be unmarried and must either be:

(i) a Citizen of India, or

(ii) a subject of Nepal, or

(iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

A candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above will have to produce Certificates issued by Indian authorities certifying their claim.

Certificate of eligibility will, however, not be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary, may be admitted to the examination provisionally subject to the necessary certificate being given to him/her by the Govt. before declaration of result by UPSC.

Age Limit, Marital Status, Education Eligibility (Institution-wise)

Institution Age Limit (as on 1st July 2023) Education Marital Status Indian Military Academy (IMA) 19 to 24 years (born not earlier than 2nd July 1999 and not later than 1st July 2004) Degree from a recognized university Unmarried male candidates Air Force Academy (AFA) 20 to 24 years (born not earlier than 2nd July 1999 and not later than 1st July 2003) (Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and

current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 yrs. Degree of a recognized University (with Physics and

Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering Unmarried male candidates (Candidate below 25 years of age must be unmarried. Marriage is not

permitted during training) Indian Naval Academy (INA) 19 to 24 years (born not earlier than 2nd July 1999 and not later than 1st July 2004) Degree in Engineering from a recognized

University/Institution Unmarried male candidates Officers Training Academy (OTA) (SSC Course for Men) 19 to 25 years (born not earlier than 2nd July 1998 and not later than 1st July 2004) Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent Unmarried male candidates Officers Training Academy (OTA) (SSC Women Non-Technical Course) 19 to 25 years (born not earlier than 2nd July 1998 and not later than 1st July 2004) Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless

divorcees (in possession of divorce documents) who have not remarried

IMPORTANT NOTE:

Male divorcee/widower candidates cannot be treated as unmarried males for the purpose of their admission in IMA/INA/AFA/OTA, Chennai courses, and accordingly, they are not eligible for these courses.

Graduates with the first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of Graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB.

Candidates who are studying in the final year/semester Degree course and have yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply provided candidate should not have any present backlog upto the last semester/year for which results have been declared upto the time of submission of application and they will be required to submit proof of passing the degree examination at the time of commencement of the course.

Physical & Medical Standards for Officers (Male/Female) in Army, Navy, Air Force

Candidates must be physically fit according to physical standards for admission to Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022. To be deemed ‘Medically fit’, a candidate must be in good physical and mental health and free from any disease/syndrome/disability likely to interfere with the efficient performance of military duties in any terrain, climate, season including sea and air, in remote areas, in austere conditions with no medical aid. Candidate also should be free of medical conditions which require frequent visit to medical facilities and use of any aid / drugs. Below we have shared the guidelines relating to the physical standards for candidates for the CDS exam.

For Officers (Male/Female) in Army

All Armed Forces personnel regardless of occupational specialty, unit assignment, age, or gender should have a basic level of general ‘Medical fitness’ when inducted into service.

(i) Body Mass Index should be below 25.

(ii) Waist Circumference should be less than 90 cm for males and 80 cm for females

(iii) The minimum height required for male candidates for entry into the Armed Forces is 157 cm while males Gorkhas and male candidates belonging to Hills of North-Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, will be accepted with a minimum height of 152 cm.

(iv) The minimum height required for female candidates for entry into the Armed Forces is 152 cm while female Gorkhas and female candidates belonging to Hills of North-Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon will be accepted with a minimum height of 148 cm.

For detailed Physical & Medical, Height, Weight standards for Army, refer to page 27 to 33 of the CDS 2 2022 Notification PDF

For Officers (Male/Female) in Navy

A candidate recommended by the Services Selection Board (SSB) will undergo a medical examination (Special Medical Board) by a Board of Service Medical Officers. Only those candidates who are declared fit by the Medical Board will be admitted to the Academy.

(i) Body Mass Index should not be more than 25

(ii) Waist to Hip Ratio should be less than 0.9

(iii) The minimum height requirement is 147 cm

For detailed Physical & Medical, Height, Weight standards for Navy, refer to page 33 to 39 of the CDS 2 2022 Notification PDF

For Officers (Male/Female) in Air Force

(i) The complete medical examination for the physical assessment of candidates for commissioning through CDSE into the flying branch in the IAF consists of

(a) A questionnaire,

(b) A complete medical and surgical examination including dental examination,

(c) An ophthalmic examination, and

(d) An examination of the ear, nose, and throat.

(ii) Minimum height for Flying branch will be 162.5 cm.

(iii) Minimum height for entry into Ground Duty branches will be 157.5 cm. For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to North-Eastern regions of India and hilly regions of Uttarakhand, the minimum acceptable height will be 5 cm less (152.5 cm). In the case of candidates from Lakshadweep, the minimum acceptable height can be reduced by 2 cm (155.5 cm).

(iv) Candidates should meet the acceptable measurements of leg length, thigh length, and sitting height for being inducted in the aircrew. Acceptable measurements of leg length, thigh length and sitting height for such aircrew will be as under:

Criteria Minimum Maximum Sitting Height 81.5 cm 96 cm Leg Length 99 cm 120 cm Thigh Length - 64 cm

(v) Weights higher than the prescribed limit will be acceptable only in exceptional circumstances in the case of those candidates where there is documented evidence of bodybuilding, wrestling, and boxing. However, in such cases, the following criteria will have to be met:

(a) BMI should be below 27.

(b) Waist to Hip ratio should be below 0.9 for males and 0.8 for females.

(c) Waist circumference should be less than 94 cm for males and 89 cm for females.

(d) All biochemical metabolic parameters should be within normal limits.

For detailed Physical & Medical, Height, Weight standards for Army, refer to page 39 to 60 of the CDS 2 2022 Notification PDF

Is physical fitness required for CDS?

Yes. Physical fitness is a major eligibility criterion for enrolment into Army, Navy, Air Force. A medically unfit individual due to disease/disability can not only drain precious resources but can also jeopardize the lives of other members of the team during operations. To be deemed ‘Medically fit’, a candidate must be in good physical and mental health and free from any disease or syndrome or disability likely to interfere with the efficient performance of military duties in any terrain, climate, season including sea and air, in remote areas, in austere conditions with no medical aid.

Medical examinations are carried out meticulously by Armed Forces Medical Services Medical Officers. These Medical Officers are well oriented to specific working conditions of the Armed Forces after undergoing basic military training. Medical examinations are finalized by the Board of Medical Officers. The decision of the Medical Board is final.

NOTE: Success at the written examination confers no right of admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, or the Officers' Training Academy as the case may be. The final selection will be made in order of merit subject to medical fitness and suitability in all other respects and the number of vacancies available.

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Application Form