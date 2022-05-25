UPSC CDS 2 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern: Written Test & SSB Interview

Check UPSC CDS 2 2022 Syllabus Section Wise and Latest Exam Pattern for GK, English, and Maths to fill 339 vacancies in Combined Defence Services IMA/INA/AFA/OTA.

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Syllabus: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the UPSC CDS 2 2022 Written Exam on 4th September 2022. As of now, UPSC is inviting applications from eligible Indian male & female candidates for admission of 339 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the UPSC CDS 2 2022 from 18th May 2022 till 7th June 2022. Eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Calendar/ Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 18th May 2022 Application Start Date 18th May 2022 Application End Date 7th June 2022 Till 6 pm Withdrawal of applications 14th June 2022 to 20th June 2022 till 6 pm UPSC CDS 2 2022 Admit Card Release 3 Weeks Before Exam UPSC CDS 2 2022 Written Exam 4th September 2022 UPSC CDS 2 2022 Result To Be Announced UPSC CDS 2 2022 SSB Interview To Be Announced

UPSC CDS Selection Process 2022

The UPSC CDS 2 2022 Selection Process comprises two stages:

(i) Written Examination

(ii) Interview for Intelligence and Personality Test

Admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) will be made on the results of the written examination followed by an intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination.

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2022

In the UPSC CDS Written Exam, candidates will be asked questions from three sections - General Knowledge, Elementary Maths, and English Language. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for SSB Interview.

NOTE: The maximum marks allotted to the written exam and the interview will be equal for each course. This means the maximum allotted to the written exam and the interviews will be 300, 300, 300, and 200 each for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).

For Admission to IMA, INA, AFA

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours Elementary Mathematics 100 2 Hours

For Admission to OTA (Both Men & Women)

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours

UPSC CDS Written Exam Syllabus 2022

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2022 for the Written Exam includes:

For admission to IMA, INA, AFA: English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics

For admission to OTA: English and General Knowledge

Let’s have a look at the latest, subject-wise detailed UPSC CDS Syllabus 2022 of General Knowledge, English Language, and Elementary Mathematics:

English General Knowledge Elementary Mathematics Reading Comprehension Spotting Errors Sentence Rearrangement Idioms & Phrases Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks) Synonyms & Antonyms History Geography Politics Economics Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) Current Affairs Static GK Arithmetic Algebra Trigonometry Geometry Mensuration Statistics

UPSC CDS SSB Interview 2022

The UPSC will prepare a list of candidates who will obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Written Exam as decided by the Commission. These candidates will be called for the Intelligence and Personality Test. The SSB Interview carries equivalent marks as that of the written exam. For IMA/INA/AFA courses, the SSB Interview holds 300 marks and for OTA, the interview holds 200 marks.

The SSB test procedure in the UPSC CDS 2 2022 consists of a two-stage Selection process - Stage I and Stage II. Only those candidates who clear stage I are permitted to appear for stage II. The details are:

(a) Stage I comprises of Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests are Picture Perception* Description Test (PP&DT). The candidates will be shortlisted based on the combination of performance in the OIR Test and PP&DT.

(b) Stage II Comprises of Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests, and the Conference. These tests are conducted over 4 days. The details of these tests are given on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The personality of a candidate is assessed by three different assessors viz. The Interviewing Officer (IO), Group Testing Officer (GTO), and the Psychologist. There is no separate weightage for each test.

NOTE: Candidates should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in (i) written examination and (ii) SSB test as fixed by the Commission and Service Selection Board respectively. The candidates will be placed in the order of merit on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the written examination and in the SSB tests.

Success at the examination confers no right of admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, or the Officers' Training Academy as the case may be. The final selection will be made in order of merit subject to medical fitness and suitability in all other respects and the number of vacancies available.

