UPSC CDS 2 2022 Question Paper PDF (Official): Download English/GK/Maths Paper Released (Set-A/B/C/D)

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Question Paper Official PDF: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the UPSC CDS 2 2022 Written Exam on 4th September 2022 for eligible Indian male and female candidates for admission of 339 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). The UPSC CDS 2 2022 Result will be announced soon in September/October 2022 (tentative).

In this article, we have shared UPSC CDS 2 2022 Official Question Paper PDF & Answer Key (Unofficial).

About UPSC CDS 2 2022

UPSC is conducting the Combined Defence Services (II), 2022 for 339 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Calendar

Event Date Notification Release Date 18th May 2022 Application Start Date 18th May 2022 Application End Date 7th June 2022 Till 6 pm Withdrawal of applications 14th June 2022 to 20th June 2022 till 6 pm UPSC CDS 2 2022 Admit Card Release 10th August 2022 to 4th September 2022 UPSC CDS 2 2022 Written Exam 4th September 2022 UPSC CDS 2 2022 Result September/October 2022 (Tentative) UPSC CDS 2 2022 SSB Interview To Be Announced

UPSC CDS Selection Process 2022

The UPSC CDS 2 2022 Selection Process comprises two stages:

(i) Written Examination

(ii) Interview for Intelligence and Personality Test

Admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) will be made on the results of the written examination followed by an intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination.

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2022

In the UPSC CDS Written Exam, candidates will be asked questions from three sections - General Knowledge, Elementary Maths, and English Language. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for SSB Interview.

NOTE: The maximum marks allotted to the written exam and the interview will be equal for each course. This means the maximum allotted to the written exam and the interviews will be 300, 300, 300, and 200 each for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).

For Admission to IMA, INA, AFA

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours Elementary Mathematics 100 2 Hours

For Admission to OTA (Both Men & Women)

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Question Papers PDF

UPSC CDS 2 Question Paper (Set-A/B/C/D) Download Link English Language Question Paper Download PDF General Knowledge Question Paper Download PDF Elementary Mathematics Question Paper Download PDF

What next after UPSC CDS 2 2022 Written Exam?

The Union Public Service Commission shall prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Candidates who are declared successful in the written exam will be detailed for intelligence and personality test at the Service Selection Board based on their preference by the respective service HQ.

Candidates who qualify in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call-up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

Success at the examination confers no right of admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, or the Officers' Training Academy as the case may be. The final selection will be made in order of merit subject to medical fitness and suitability in all other respects and the number of vacancies available.

Two-stage selection procedure based on Psychological Aptitude Test and Intelligence Test has been introduced at Service Selection Boards. All the candidates will be put to stage one test on the first day of reporting at Selection Centres. Only those candidates who qualify at stage one will be admitted to the second stage/remaining tests and all those who fail to pass stage one, will be returned. Only those candidates who qualify at stage two will be required to submit a photocopy each of: (i) Matriculation pass certificate or equivalent in support of date of birth, (ii) Bachelors Degree/Provisional Degree along with mark sheets of all the years/semesters in support of educational qualification.

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Admit Card Download Link

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Result (Inactive)