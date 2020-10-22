UPSC CDS 2 2020: Check Important General Knowledge (GK) Topics (100 Marks) to score high in written exam

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the UPSC CDS 2 2020 exam on 8 November 2020. The Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam will be held in written mode for admission to the courses carried out by IMA, INA, OTA and AFA. The exam consists of three papers, i.e., General Knowledge (100 Marks), English Language (100 Marks) and Elementary Mathematics (100 marks). For admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA) and Air Force Academy (AFA), candidates need to appear for all three papers. However, for admission to Officers’ Training Academy (OTA), candidates need to appear for only General Knowledge (100 Marks) and English Language (100 Marks) papers. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern for CDS exam:

Subject Questions Marks Duration English Language 120 100 120 minutes General Knowledge 120 100 120 minutes Elementary Mathematics 100 100 120 minutes

Note: Candidates who want to take admission in the OTA, need to attempt only two papers - General Knowledge & English Language Papers.

In General Knowledge (GK) paper of the UPSC CDS examination, a total of 120 questions are asked. The paper is of 100 marks and there is a negative marking of one-third marks for a wrong answer. The questions from this section are asked from current events, general science, Indian History and Geography. Here we have shared below the important General Knowledge topics from which questions can be expected in the exam. Have a look at these important topics below and brush up your exam preparations now.

UPSC CDS 2020: Important General Knowledge Topics

In order to crack UPSC CDS 2020 Exam with high marks, candidates should revise the important topics thoroughly. The General Knowledge paper covers the subjects: General Science, History, Geography and Current Events. We have shared below the important topics from all these subjects. Though the UPSC CDS Notification 2020 has not explained the detailed syllabus of General Knowledge paper, we have shared these topics on the basis of UPSC CDS Previous Years Question Papers. Let's have a look on the topics from which questions can be expected in the CDS 2 2020 exam:

Category Important Topics General Science Physical Properties and States of Matter Mass, Weight, Volume, Density Sound, Light, Energy, Electricity Motion of objects Newton’s Laws of Motion Natural and Artificial Magnets Chemical Properties of Substance SI units Physical and Chemical changes Elements, Mixtures and Compounds Symbols, Formulae, simple Chemical Equations Fertilizers—Natural and Artificial Living and Non-living Cells, Protoplasms & Tissues Reproduction in Plants and Animals Human Body and its important organs Epidemics & their causes Food & Balanced Diet The Solar System Eminent Scientists Indian History Culture and Civilisation Freedom Movement in India Facts about Harappa Civilization Vedic culture Kings who built important ancient Institutions & Temples Medieval India and their important systems India’s Freedom Movement Prominent leaders & Freedom Fighters Modern India Industrial Revolution Elementary study of Indian Constitution & Administration Five Year Plans of India Panchayati Raj Geography Earth, its shape and size Latitudes & Longitudes Concept of time International Date Line Origin of Earth Rocks & their classification Weathering-Mechanical & Chemical Earthquakes & Volcanoes Ocean Currents & Tides Atmosphere Temperature & Atmospheric Pressure Winds Cyclones & Anti-cyclones Humidity Condensation & Precipitation Climate Major Natural regions Regional Geography of India Important Sea ports Sea, land and air routes Current Events & General Awareness Current Affairs of last 6 months to 1 year Prominent personalities Sports Awards International Events Important Books and their writers Awards and Honours Important Days Currencies & Capitals

Here is the brief description of subjects from which questions will be asked in the exam:

General Science: This section will contain questions from Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Daily Science. It will test candidates observation and experience in scientific aspects. No special study of these subjects is required to appear for the paper.

History & Geography: In these subjects, questions will be asked on History of India and Geography of the nature. Candidates should be able to answer these questions without special study in these subjects.

Current Events: This section will contain questions on General Awareness and Current Affairs of last 6 months to 1 year in areas of Sports, Finance, Awards, International events and happening, etc.

