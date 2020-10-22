UPSC CDS 2 2020: Check Important General Knowledge (GK) Topics (100 Marks) to score high in written exam

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the UPSC CDS 2 2020 exam on 8 November 2020. The Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam will be held in written mode for admission to the courses carried out by IMA, INA, OTA and AFA. The exam consists of three papers, i.e., General Knowledge (100 Marks), English Language (100 Marks) and Elementary Mathematics (100 marks). For admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA) and Air Force Academy (AFA), candidates need to appear for all three papers. However, for admission to Officers’ Training Academy (OTA), candidates need to appear for only General Knowledge (100 Marks) and English Language (100 Marks) papers. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern for CDS exam:
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
120
|
100
|
120 minutes
|
General Knowledge
|
120
|
100
|
120 minutes
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
100
|
100
|
120 minutes
Note: Candidates who want to take admission in the OTA, need to attempt only two papers - General Knowledge & English Language Papers.
In General Knowledge (GK) paper of the UPSC CDS examination, a total of 120 questions are asked. The paper is of 100 marks and there is a negative marking of one-third marks for a wrong answer. The questions from this section are asked from current events, general science, Indian History and Geography. Here we have shared below the important General Knowledge topics from which questions can be expected in the exam. Have a look at these important topics below and brush up your exam preparations now.
UPSC CDS 2020: Important General Knowledge Topics
In order to crack UPSC CDS 2020 Exam with high marks, candidates should revise the important topics thoroughly. The General Knowledge paper covers the subjects: General Science, History, Geography and Current Events. We have shared below the important topics from all these subjects. Though the UPSC CDS Notification 2020 has not explained the detailed syllabus of General Knowledge paper, we have shared these topics on the basis of UPSC CDS Previous Years Question Papers. Let's have a look on the topics from which questions can be expected in the CDS 2 2020 exam:
|
Category
|
Important Topics
|
General Science
|
Physical Properties and States of Matter
Mass, Weight, Volume, Density
Sound, Light, Energy, Electricity
Motion of objects
Newton’s Laws of Motion
Natural and Artificial Magnets
Chemical Properties of Substance
SI units
Physical and Chemical changes
Elements, Mixtures and Compounds
Symbols, Formulae, simple Chemical Equations
Fertilizers—Natural and Artificial
Living and Non-living
Cells, Protoplasms & Tissues
Reproduction in Plants and Animals
Human Body and its important organs
Epidemics & their causes
Food & Balanced Diet
The Solar System
Eminent Scientists
|
Indian History
|
Culture and Civilisation
Freedom Movement in India
Facts about Harappa Civilization
Vedic culture
Kings who built important ancient Institutions & Temples
Medieval India and their important systems
India’s Freedom Movement
Prominent leaders & Freedom Fighters
Modern India
Industrial Revolution
Elementary study of Indian Constitution & Administration
Five Year Plans of India
Panchayati Raj
|
Geography
|
Earth, its shape and size
Latitudes & Longitudes
Concept of time
International Date Line
Origin of Earth
Rocks & their classification
Weathering-Mechanical & Chemical
Earthquakes & Volcanoes
Ocean Currents & Tides
Atmosphere
Temperature & Atmospheric Pressure
Winds
Cyclones & Anti-cyclones
Humidity
Condensation & Precipitation
Climate
Major Natural regions
Regional Geography of India
Important Sea ports
Sea, land and air routes
|
Current Events & General Awareness
|
Current Affairs of last 6 months to 1 year
Prominent personalities
Sports
Awards
International Events
Important Books and their writers
Awards and Honours
Important Days
Currencies & Capitals
Here is the brief description of subjects from which questions will be asked in the exam:
General Science: This section will contain questions from Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Daily Science. It will test candidates observation and experience in scientific aspects. No special study of these subjects is required to appear for the paper.
History & Geography: In these subjects, questions will be asked on History of India and Geography of the nature. Candidates should be able to answer these questions without special study in these subjects.
Current Events: This section will contain questions on General Awareness and Current Affairs of last 6 months to 1 year in areas of Sports, Finance, Awards, International events and happening, etc.
To get stronghold of the General Knowledge paper, candidates should further go through the previous years' papers of UPSC CDS examination. Click on the link mentioned below to get through the question papers of past years: