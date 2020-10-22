Study at Home
Search

UPSC CDS 2 2020: Check Important General Knowledge (GK) Topics (100 Marks) to score high in written exam

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Exam: Get here Important Topics from General Knowledge (GK) Section (100 Marks) that have high chances to be asked in the UPSC CDS 2 2020 exam which is scheduled to be held on 8 November.

Oct 22, 2020 18:03 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UPSC CDS GK Topics
UPSC CDS GK Topics

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the UPSC CDS 2 2020 exam on 8 November 2020. The Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam will be held in written mode for admission to the courses carried out by IMA, INA, OTA and AFA. The exam consists of three papers, i.e., General Knowledge (100 Marks), English Language (100 Marks) and Elementary Mathematics (100 marks). For admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA) and Air Force Academy (AFA), candidates need to appear for all three papers. However, for admission to Officers’ Training Academy (OTA), candidates need to appear for only General Knowledge (100 Marks) and English Language (100 Marks) papers. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern for CDS exam:

Subject

Questions

Marks

Duration

English Language

120

100

120 minutes

General Knowledge

120

100

120 minutes

Elementary Mathematics

100

100

120 minutes

Note: Candidates who want to take admission in the OTA, need to attempt only two papers - General Knowledge & English Language Papers.

Check UPSC CDS Syllabus 2020

In General Knowledge (GK) paper of the UPSC CDS examination, a total of 120 questions are asked. The paper is of 100 marks and there is a negative marking of one-third marks for a wrong answer. The questions from this section are asked from current events, general science, Indian History and Geography. Here we have shared below the important General Knowledge topics from which questions can be expected in the exam. Have a look at these important topics below and brush up your exam preparations now.

UPSC CDS 2020: Important General Knowledge Topics

In order to crack UPSC CDS 2020 Exam with high marks, candidates should revise the important topics thoroughly. The General Knowledge paper covers the subjects: General Science, History, Geography and Current Events. We have shared below the important topics from all these subjects. Though the UPSC CDS Notification 2020 has not explained the detailed syllabus of General Knowledge paper, we have shared these topics on the basis of UPSC CDS Previous Years Question Papers. Let's have a look on the topics from which questions can be expected in the CDS 2 2020 exam:

Category

Important Topics

General Science

Physical Properties and States of Matter

Mass, Weight, Volume, Density

Sound, Light, Energy, Electricity

Motion of objects

Newton’s Laws of Motion

Natural and Artificial Magnets

Chemical Properties of Substance

SI units

Physical and Chemical changes

Elements, Mixtures and Compounds

Symbols, Formulae, simple Chemical Equations

Fertilizers—Natural and Artificial

Living and Non-living

Cells, Protoplasms & Tissues

Reproduction in Plants and Animals

Human Body and its important organs

Epidemics & their causes

Food & Balanced Diet

The Solar System

Eminent Scientists

Indian History

Culture and Civilisation

Freedom Movement in India

Facts about Harappa Civilization

Vedic culture

Kings who built important ancient Institutions & Temples

Medieval India and their important systems

India’s Freedom Movement

Prominent leaders & Freedom Fighters

Modern India

Industrial Revolution

Elementary study of Indian Constitution & Administration

Five Year Plans of India

Panchayati Raj

Geography

Earth, its shape and size

Latitudes & Longitudes

Concept of time

International Date Line

Origin of Earth

Rocks & their classification

Weathering-Mechanical & Chemical

Earthquakes & Volcanoes

Ocean Currents & Tides

Atmosphere

Temperature & Atmospheric Pressure

Winds

Cyclones & Anti-cyclones

Humidity

Condensation & Precipitation

Climate

Major Natural regions

Regional Geography of India

Important Sea ports

Sea, land and air routes

Current Events & General Awareness

Current Affairs of last 6 months to 1 year

Prominent personalities

Sports

Awards

International Events

Important Books and their writers

Awards and Honours

Important Days

Currencies & Capitals

Here is the brief description of subjects from which questions will be asked in the exam:

General Science: This section will contain questions from Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Daily Science. It will test candidates observation and experience in scientific aspects. No special study of these subjects is required to appear for the paper.

History & Geography: In these subjects, questions will be asked on History of India and Geography of the nature. Candidates should be able to answer these questions without special study in these subjects.

Current Events: This section will contain questions on General Awareness and Current Affairs of last 6 months to 1 year in areas of Sports, Finance, Awards, International events and happening, etc.

To get stronghold of the General Knowledge paper, candidates should further go through the previous years' papers of UPSC CDS examination. Click on the link mentioned below to get through the question papers of past years:

Check UPSC CDS Previous Years Question Papers

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material