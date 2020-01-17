UPSC Civil Service Mains 2020 DAF 2 Online Form Available @upsc.gov.in for 896 Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here

UPSC Civil Service Mains 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an online detailed application form for civil service mains exam 2020. Candidates who have qualified in UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 can apply for mains exam by submitting DAF Online Form at the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The link for submitting applications for UPSC Civil Service Mains 2020 DAF will be activated till 27 January 2020 till 6 PM. Candidates are advised to fill up the online application form carefully otherwise they will not be allowed to appear in the mains exam.

We have provided UPSC Civil Service Mains 2020 DAF Online Form link in this article for candidate’s reference. Candidates can directly apply for UPSC Civil Service Mains 2020 DAF.

A few days back, the commission has announced the UPSC Civil Service Mains 2020 Result for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). UPSC Civil Service Mains 2020 was held from 20th September to 29th September 2019.

This recruitment is being conducted to recruit 896 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of candidate’s performance in the mains exam and interview round.

The UPSC Civil Service Personality Tests (Interviews) of shortlisted candidates is scheduled to be held in the month of February 2020 in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The admit cards for the same will be allotted from 27 January 2019.

UPSC Civil Service Mains 2020 DAF 2 Online Form



Highlights: