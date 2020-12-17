UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020 Released @upsc.gov.in, Download UPSC IAS Main Call Letter

UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of written exam for Civil Service Mains Exam 2020 (Indian Administrative Service - IAF Exam 2020) on its website i.e. upsc.gov.in. All candidates who have qualified in UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam can download UPSC Mains Admit Card from the official website - upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card Link given below. The candidates can also download UPSC IAS Mains Admit Card, directly, through the link:
UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card Download Link
How to Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020 ?
- Go to official website - upsc.gov.in.
- Visit ‘Admit Card’ Section given on the right corner of the homepage
- Click on ‘E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC’
- Now, click on ‘Download Link’given against “CIVIL SERVICES (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2020”
- After reading the instruction & taking the Print Out of 'Important Instructions' including 'Technical Instructions',Press ‘Yes’
- Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth
- Click on ‘Submit’ Button
- Download UPSC Mains Admit Card for Civil Service 2020
Candidate should carry their UPSC Admit Card along with valid ID Proof whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card.
UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 08 January 2021 (Friday) for Paper 1, on 09 January 2021 (Saturday) for Paper 2 and Paper 3, on 10 January 2021 (Sunday) for Paper 4 and Paper 5, on 16 January 2021 (Saturday) for Paper A and Paper B and on 17 January 2021 (Sunday) for Paper 6 and Paper 7. The candidates can check the complete details on UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Schedule through the link:
UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Schedule
UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Pattern:
UPSC IAS Mains Paper is a conventional (essay) type.
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Paper 1 (Essay)
|
250 Marks
|
3 hours
|
Paper 2 (General Studies‐I)
|
250 Marks
|
3 hours
|
Paper 3 (General Studies‐II)
|
250 Marks
|
3 hours
|
Paper 4 (General Studies‐III)
|
250 Marks
|
3 hours
|
Paper 5 (General Studies‐IV)
|
250 Marks
|
3 hours
|
Paper‐A Indian Language {Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali (Devanagari/Olchiki Script)/Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script)/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu}
|
300 Marks
|
3 hours
|
Paper‐B English
|
300 Marks
|
3 hours
|
Paper 6 Optional Paper‐I {Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/Commerce & Accountancy/Economics Electrical Engineering/Geography/Geology/History/Law/Management/Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/Political Science & International Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages: Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit/Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English}
|
250 Marks
|
3 hours
|
Paper 7 Optional Paper‐ II {Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/Electrical Engineering/Geography/Geology/History/Law/Management/Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/Political Science & International Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages: Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/English}
|
250 Marks
|
3 hours
Selected candidates in the mains exam shall be called for interview round which is of 275 marks,