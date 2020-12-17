UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020 Released @upsc.gov.in, Download UPSC IAS Main Call Letter

UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of written exam for Civil Service Mains Exam 2020 (Indian Administrative Service - IAF Exam 2020) on its website i.e. upsc.gov.in. All candidates who have qualified in UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam can download UPSC Mains Admit Card from the official website - upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card Link given below. The candidates can also download UPSC IAS Mains Admit Card, directly, through the link:

How to Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website - upsc.gov.in. Visit ‘Admit Card’ Section given on the right corner of the homepage Click on ‘E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC’ Now, click on ‘Download Link’given against “CIVIL SERVICES (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2020” After reading the instruction & taking the Print Out of 'Important Instructions' including 'Technical Instructions',Press ‘Yes’ Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth Click on ‘Submit’ Button Download UPSC Mains Admit Card for Civil Service 2020

Candidate should carry their UPSC Admit Card along with valid ID Proof whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 08 January 2021 (Friday) for Paper 1, on 09 January 2021 (Saturday) for Paper 2 and Paper 3, on 10 January 2021 (Sunday) for Paper 4 and Paper 5, on 16 January 2021 (Saturday) for Paper A and Paper B and on 17 January 2021 (Sunday) for Paper 6 and Paper 7. The candidates can check the complete details on UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Schedule through the link:

UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Pattern:

UPSC IAS Mains Paper is a conventional (essay) type.

Subject Marks Time Paper 1 (Essay) 250 Marks 3 hours Paper 2 (General Studies‐I) 250 Marks 3 hours Paper 3 (General Studies‐II) 250 Marks 3 hours Paper 4 (General Studies‐III) 250 Marks 3 hours Paper 5 (General Studies‐IV) 250 Marks 3 hours Paper‐A Indian Language {Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali (Devanagari/Olchiki Script)/Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script)/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu} 300 Marks 3 hours Paper‐B English 300 Marks 3 hours Paper 6 Optional Paper‐I {Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/Commerce & Accountancy/Economics Electrical Engineering/Geography/Geology/History/Law/Management/Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/Political Science & International Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages: Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit/Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English} 250 Marks 3 hours Paper 7 Optional Paper‐ II {Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/Electrical Engineering/Geography/Geology/History/Law/Management/Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/Political Science & International Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages: Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/English} 250 Marks 3 hours

Selected candidates in the mains exam shall be called for interview round which is of 275 marks,