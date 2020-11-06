UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Schedule 2020-21 Released @upsc.gov.in, UPSC IAS Mains from 8 to 17 January 2021

UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Date 2020-21: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the mains written exam date for the Civil Service 2020 (Indian Administrative Service - IAF). As per UPSC Mains Exam Notice, UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam will be held on 08, 09, 10, 16, and 17 January 2021. All candidates who are qualified in UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam, can check mains exam schedule through the table below:

UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Schedule and UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Pattern:

Subject Date Time Marks Paper 1 (Essay) 08 January 2021 (Friday) 9.00 A.M.to 12.00 Noon 250 Marks Paper 2 (General Studies‐I) 09 January 2021 (Saturday) 9.00 A.M.to 12.00 Noon 250 Marks Paper 3 (General Studies‐II) 2.00 P.M.to 5.00 P.M. 250 Marks Paper 4 (General Studies‐III) 10 January 2021 (Sunday) 9.00 A.M.to 12.00 Noon 250 Marks Paper 5 (General Studies‐IV) 2.00 P.M.to 5.00 P.M. 250 Marks Paper‐A Indian Language {Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali (Devanagari/Olchiki Script)/Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script)/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu} 16 January 2021 (Saturday) 9.00 A.M.to 12.00 Noon 300 Marks Paper‐B English 2.00 P.M.to 5.00 P.M. 300 Marks Paper 6 Optional Paper‐I {Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/Commerce & Accountancy/Economics Electrical Engineering/Geography/Geology/History/Law/Management/Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/Political Science & International Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages: Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit/Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English} 17 January 2021 (Sunday) 9.00 A.M.to 12.00 Noon 250 Marks Paper 7 Optional Paper‐ II {Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/Electrical Engineering/Geography/Geology/History/Law/Management/Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/Political Science & International Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages: Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/English} 2.00 P.M.to 5.00 P.M. 250 Marks

UPSC IAS Mains Question Paper will be of conventional (essay) type. The question papers (other than the literature of language papers) will be set in Hindi and English only.The level of Paper A and Paper B will be of Matriculation or equivalent standard and will be of qualifying nature. Each paper will be of three hours duration.

The commission is inviting Detailed Application Form on its website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.from 28 October 2020 to 11 November 2020 at 6.00 PM. Candidates can fill UPSC Civil Service Mains DAF Form through the link below:

Candidates who fill the DAF Form can appear UPSC IAS Mains Exam 2020-21 on scheduled date and time.

UPSC CSE Mains will be held at:

Ahmedabad

Aizawl

Prayagraj (Allahabad)

Bengaluru

Bhopal

Chandigarh

Chennai

Cuttack

Dehradun

Delhi

Dispur (Guwahati)

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Jammu

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Patna,

Raipur,

Ranchi

Shillong

Shimla,

Thiruvananthapuram and

Vijayawada

UPSC Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020-21:

The candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. UPSC IAS Mains Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website - upsc.gov.in] for downloading by candidates.

UPSC IAS Interview:

The candidates who qualify in the Main Exam shall be called for an interview for a Personality Test.The interview will carry 275 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks)

UPSC IAS Exam was conducted on 04 October and UPSC IAS Result was declared on 23 October 2020 on its official website.

