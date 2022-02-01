UPSC Civil Services Marks 2022 Released on upsc.gov.in, Check Marks of Non Recommended Candidates Here

UPSC Civil Services Marks 2022 has been released by Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Check Scores of Civil Services Exam 2020 Here.

UPSC Civil Services Marks 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of UPSC Civil Services Marks 2022 on its website. All those who appeared in the UPSC CSE 2020 can download the final marks through the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The commission has already announced the result of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 on 24 September 2021 recommending 761 candidates against 836 vacancies. Further, on the receipt of requisition from the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has released a list of 75 candidates from Consolidated Reserve List on 31 December 2021 to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2020.

The list of non recommended 964 candidates who have appeared in the P.T./Interview have been uploaded on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download UPSC Civil Services Marks 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSC Civil Services Marks 2022?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads 'PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF SCORES CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION, 2020'. A PDF will be opened. Cntrl+F+ Roll Number and check the scores. Download UPSC Civil Services Marks 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC Civil Services Marks 2022

This drive was to recruit 836 vacancies. Candidates can directly download UPSC Civil Services Marks 2022 by clicking on the above link.

