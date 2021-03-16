UPSC CMS 2019: Download Combined Medical Services Reserve List @upsc.gov.in

UPSC CMS 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CMS 2019 Reserve List on the official website. All such candidates who appeared in the UPSC CMS 2019 can now download the reserve list through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The result of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019 was declared vide Press Note dated 27 December 2019 recommending 798 candidates in order of merit for an appointment.

Now, the commission has uploaded the list of 41 candidates whose candidature is provisional. which includes 31 General, 54 Other Backward Classes, 06 Scheduled Caste, 01 Scheduled Tribes and 05 Economically Weaker Sections, to fill up the remaining posts based on Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019. The candidates can check roll number wise UPSC Combined Medical Services 2019.

How and Where to Download UPSC Combined Medical Services 2019 Reserve List?

Visit the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on Reserve List: Combined Medical Services 2019 Exam flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC Combined Medical Services 2019 Reserve List and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC Combined Medical Services 2019 Reserve List

All shortlisted candidates are required to submit their documents as required by the Commission. The commission will not allot an offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months.

In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

