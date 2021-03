Mizoram PSC Junior Grade Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Notification @mpsc.gov.in, 28 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for Junior Grade of MCS (Combined) Post

How to apply for Mizoram PSC Junior Grade Civil Services Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 April 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

How much salary will be provided to the selected candidates?

The candidates will be appointed for the aforesaid posts in the pay matrix Level 10 (56,100 – 1,24,500).

What is the age limit required for Mizoram PSC Junior Grade Civil Services Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 25 to 35 years are eligible to apply for the aforementioned posts.

What is the qualification required for Mizoram PSC Civil Services 2021?

The candidate must hold at least a degree from any of the Universities and having a basic knowledge of computer application equivalent to Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) or Diploma in Computer Application/Certificate in Computer Application from institutions recognised by Mizoram State Council of Technical Education.

What is the last date for Mizoram PSC Junior Grade Civil Services Recruitment 2021?

All such candidates who are willing to work under Mizoram Public Service Commission can apply online @mpsc.mizoram.gov.in on or before 16 April 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through MPSC Civil Service Exam 2021?

A total of 28 vacancies will be recruited through Civil Services Exam 2021 in the (a) DP&AR (CSW) (b) Home (c) Finance (d) I&PR under Group ‘A’ (Gazetted).