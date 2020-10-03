UPSC CMS Admit Card 2020 to release on this date, Check Latest UPSC Admit Card Download Updates Here

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct UPSC CMS 2020 on 22 October 2020 for recruitment to the post of Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

All those candidates who applied for UPSC Combined Medical Service Exam 2020 will be soon able to download admit card through the online mode at upsc.gov.in. According to the latest UPSC Schedule, the Combined Medical Service Exam will be conducted on 22 October 2020 in two shifts.i.e. Morning 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM for Paper 1 (General Medicine and Paediatrics) and Afternoon 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM for Paper 2 (Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine).

As per the trends, the searches for UPSC CMS 2020 Admit Card Download are rising. However, the commission has yet not released UPSC CMS Admit Card 2020. It is expected that the commission will release the admit cards within the next one week before the commencement of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in for latest updates.

UPSC CMS 2020 Exam Centres

The UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 will be held at various exam centres of India including Agartala, Imphal, Prayagraj, Ahmedabad, Itanagar, Raipur, Aial, Jaipur, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Jammu, Sambalpur, Bareilly, Jorhat, Shilong, Bhopal, Kochi, Shimla, Chandigarh, Kohima, Srinagar, Chennai, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Cuttack, Lucknow, Tirupati, Dehradun, Madurai, Udaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, Dharwad, Nagpur, Dispur, Panaji (GOA), Gangtok, Patna, Hyderabad, Port Blair. Candidates should note that no request for change of centre will be considered/ granted.

UPSC CMS 2020 Exam Pattern

The examination shall be conducted in two parts. i.e. Part -1 and Part 2. The first part will consist Computer Based Exam and Second Part will be of Personality Test. The candidates will take the Computer-based examination in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be of two hours duration. Those who will qualify in the second part will have to appear in the UPSC CMS 2020 Part 2 which will be of 100 Marks.

UPSC CMS 2020 Vacancy Details

A total of 559 vacancies will be recruited through Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 out of which 182 vacancies are of Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, 300 are of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 66 are of Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, 4 are for General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and 7 are for General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Highlights:

Online Application Dates: 29 July 2020 to 18 August 2020

Applications withdrew Dates- from 25 August to 31 August 2020

Exam Date: 22 October 2020

Admit Card: Expected in first/second week of Oct

Vacancies: 559

Official Website