UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Main Exam 2022 Schedule Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Exam Details Here

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Exam 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam timetable for Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2022. Candidates who have successfully qualified for main exam can download the exam timetable from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

According to the timetable, Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam is scheduled to be held on 25 and 26 June 2022 in two sessions (Morning (9.00 AM to 12 PM) & Afternoon (2 to 5 PM)). The Main Examination will be held at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Shimla. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. Candidates are advised to go through the table given below for detailed information.