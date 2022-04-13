UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Main Exam 2022 Schedule Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Exam Details Here

|Date & Time
|Paper No.
|Subject
|Subject Code
|25 June 2022: 9 AM to 12 PM
|1
|Geology Paper 1
|12
|1
|Chemistry/Chemical Paper-1
|42
|1
|Geophysics Paper 1
|32
|25 June 2022: 2 PM to 5 PM
|2
|Geophysics Paper-2
|13
|2
|Chemistry/Chemical Paper-2
|43
|Geophysics Paper 2
|33
|26 June 2022: 9 AM to 12 AM
|3
|Geophysics Paper-3
|14
|3
|Chemistry/Chemical Paper-3
|34
|3
|Geophysics Paper-3
|15
|26th June 2022: 2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM
|4
|Hydrogeology
|15
If any candidate fails to appear in any one or more of the above papers, meant for written examination for selection to the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical and Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature shall stand rejected and part of the written examination appeared by him/her shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose.
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Exam 2022 Pattern
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type) has three papers for the selection of candidates for the Personality Test (Stage-III). Marks secured in the Main Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.
The Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination will consist of three conventional type papers for each stream. Conventional Type papers must be answered in English only. The question paper will be set in English only. The detailed scheme of Stage II is as follows:-
Steam 1: Geologist
|Subject
|Duration
|Maximum Marks
|Paper-I: Geology
|3 Hours
|200 Marks
|Paper-II: Geology
|3 Hours
|200 Marks
|Paper-III: Geology
|3 Hours
|200 Marks
|Total`
|600 Marks
Stream-II: Geophysicist and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics)
|Subject
|Duration
|Maximum Marks
|Paper-I: Geophysics
|3 Hours
|200 Marks
|Paper-II: Geophysics
|3 Hours
|200 Marks
|Paper-III: Geophysics
|3 Hours
|200 Marks
|Total
|600 Marks
Stream-III: Chemist & Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical)
|Subject
|Duration
|Maximum Marks
|Paper-I: Chemistry
|3 Hours
|200 Marks
|Paper-II: Chemistry
|3 Hours
|200 Marks
|Paper-III: Chemistry
|3 Hours
|200 Marks
|Total
|600 Marks
Stream-IV: Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology)
|Subject
|Duration
|Maximum Marks
|Paper-I: Geology
|3 Hours
|200 Marks
|Paper-II: Geology
|3 Hours
|200 Marks
|Paper-III: Hydrogeology
|3 Hours
|200 Marks
|Total
|600 Marks