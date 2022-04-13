UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Main Exam 2022 Schedule Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Exam Details Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Main Exam 2022 Schedule has been released on upsc.gov.in, Check Exam Time Table Here. 
Created On: Apr 13, 2022 11:17 IST
UPSC Geo Scientist Main Exam 2022 Date
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Exam 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam timetable for Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2022. Candidates who have successfully qualified for main exam can download the exam timetable from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. 
 
According to the timetable, Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam is scheduled to be held on 25 and 26 June 2022 in two sessions (Morning (9.00 AM to 12 PM) & Afternoon (2 to 5 PM)). The Main Examination will be held at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Shimla.   The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. Candidates are advised to go through the table given below for detailed information. 
 
Date & Time Paper No.  Subject  Subject Code
25 June 2022: 9 AM to 12 PM 1 Geology Paper 1  12
  1 Chemistry/Chemical Paper-1 42
  1 Geophysics Paper 1 32
25 June 2022: 2 PM to 5 PM 2 Geophysics Paper-2 13
  2 Chemistry/Chemical Paper-2 43
    Geophysics Paper 2 33
26 June 2022: 9 AM to 12 AM 3 Geophysics Paper-3 14
  3 Chemistry/Chemical Paper-3 34
  3  Geophysics Paper-3 15
26th June 2022: 2.00 PM TO 5.00 PM  4 Hydrogeology  15

If any candidate fails to appear in any one or more of the above papers, meant for written examination for selection to the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical and Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature shall stand rejected and part of the written examination appeared by him/her shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose. 

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Exam 2022 Pattern

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type) has three papers for the selection of candidates for the Personality Test (Stage-III). Marks secured in the Main Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.

The Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination will consist of three conventional type papers for each stream. Conventional Type papers must be answered in English only. The question paper will be set in English only. The detailed scheme of Stage II is as follows:- 

Steam 1: Geologist

Subject Duration Maximum Marks
Paper-I: Geology 3 Hours  200 Marks
Paper-II: Geology  3 Hours  200 Marks
Paper-III: Geology 3 Hours  200 Marks
Total`   600 Marks

Stream-II: Geophysicist and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics)

Subject Duration Maximum Marks
Paper-I: Geophysics 3 Hours  200 Marks
Paper-II: Geophysics 3 Hours  200 Marks
Paper-III: Geophysics 3 Hours  200 Marks
Total   600 Marks

Stream-III: Chemist & Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical)

Subject Duration Maximum Marks
Paper-I: Chemistry 3 Hours  200 Marks
Paper-II: Chemistry 3 Hours  200 Marks
Paper-III: Chemistry 3 Hours  200 Marks
Total   600 Marks

 Stream-IV: Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology)

Subject Duration Maximum Marks
Paper-I: Geology 3 Hours  200 Marks
Paper-II: Geology 3 Hours  200 Marks
Paper-III: Hydrogeology  3 Hours  200 Marks
Total   600 Marks

FAQ

What is the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2022 Type?

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2022 will be a Descriptive Type.

What is the admit card release date for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2022?

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2022 Admit Card will be uploaded in due course of time.

What are the exam dates for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2022?

25 and 26 June 2022.

