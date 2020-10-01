Study at Home
Search

UPSC CSE Prelims 2020 Expected Cut-off & Official Cut-off of 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013

UPSC: Check Cut-off of UPSC CSE Prelims 2020 (expected) along with the official UPSC CSE cut-off of 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013.

Oct 1, 2020 17:09 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UPSC CSE Prelims 2020 Expected Cut-off & Official Cut-off of 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013
UPSC CSE Prelims 2020 Expected Cut-off & Official Cut-off of 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013

UPSC: Check Cut-off of UPSC CSE Prelims 2020 (expected) along with the official UPSC CSE cut-off of 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013. Besides prelims here we have also provided the official cut-off of UPSC CSE Mains & Final. Expected cut-off of UPSC Prelims 2020 is also available here after the discussion with experts. Candidates who are going to write UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020 on 4th October are advised to score more than the expected cut-off of UPSC Prelims 2020. Links to access some important articles for the revision of UPSC Prelims 2020 are also available here.

Also read: Best Books for UPSC (IAS) Preparation: Recommended by Toppers for CSE Mains & Prelims Preparation

UPSC Civil Services (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-wise Study Material for Complete Preparation

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020: Expected Cut-off 

The given cut-off is based on the last year’s official UPSC CSE cut-off. Many experts said that a slight variation of 5 to 10 marks is expected this year (as compared to the last year's cut-off).

Category

UPSC CSE Prelims**

General

98 + (5 to 10) marks

EWS

90 + (5 to 10) marks

OBC

95.34 + (5 to 10) marks

SC

82 ± 5 marks

ST

77.34 ± 5 marks

PwBD-1

53.34 ± 5 marks

PwBD-2

44.66 ± 5 marks

PwBD-3

61.34 ± 5 marks

PwBD-5

61.34 ± 5 marks

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019: Official Cut-off 

Category

UPSC CSE Prelims**

UPSC CSE (Mains)#

Final Cut off

General

98

751

961

EWS

90

696

909

OBC

95.34

718

925

SC

82

706

898

ST

77.34

699

893

PwBD-1

53.34

663

861

PwBD-2

44.66

698

890

PwBD-3

61.34

374

653

PwBD-5

61.34

561

708

*Cut-off marks are subject to changes, as may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Hon’ble Courts in matters pending before them. Category-wise recommendations details shall also be uploaded after conclusion of pending court cases.

**Cut off marks on the basis of GS Paper-I only. GS Paper-II was of qualifying nature with 33% marks as per Rule-15 of Civil Services Examination, 2019.

#Subject to 10% marks in each of the seven competitive papers i.e. Essay, GS-I, GS-II, GS-III, GS-IV, Optional-I and Optional-II. 

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018: Official Cut-off 

Wherever two or more candidates have secured equal aggregate marks in CSE Exam, 2018, the tie(s) have been resolved in accordance with the principles approved by the Commission, viz.

(i)  Candidate securing more marks in the  Compulsory Papers and the Personality Test put together is to be ranked higher;

(ii) In  case  where  the  marks  mentioned at  (i)  above  are equal,  the  candidate  senior  in  age is to be ranked higher; and

(iii)  In case where the (i) and (ii) above are the same, then the candidate getting more marks in the compulsory papers is to be ranked higher.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2017: Official Cut-off 

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2016: Official Cut-off 

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2015: Official Cut-off 

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2014: Official Cut-off 

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2013: Official Cut-off 

The minimum qualifying marks for various communities are provided below:

Exam

General

OBC

SC

ST

PH-1

PH-2

PH-3

Total

CS (Prelim)

241

222

207

200

199

184

163

400

CS (Main)

564

534

518

510

510

502

410

1750

CS (Final)

775

742

719

707

725

718

613

2025

The cut-off marks came with a rider of the minimum marks in each paper of IAS Prelims as well as IAS Main (Written) Examination. It was the very first time when UPSC has mentioned that the candidate had to attain minimum marks. Alongside, candidates needed to obtain minimum 10% marks in each of the seven competitive papers i.e., Essay, GS-I, GS-II, GS- III, GS-IV, Optional –I and Optional-II.

FAQ

What is the UPSC Prelims cut-off of 2019?

Official UPSC Prelims cut-off of 2019: General - 98.00, EWS - 90.00, OBC - 95.34, SC - 82.00, ST - 77.34 , PwBD 1 - 53.34, PwBD 2 - 44.66, PwBD 3 - 40.66, PwBD 5 - 61.34

How can I check UPSC Cut-off of last 5 years?

You can last 5 years' UPSC Cut-off from the official website although Jagran Josh has also provided UPSC Cut-off of last 5 years.

What is the cut-off UPSC Prelims 2020?

The official UPSC Prelims 2020 Cut-off will be announced by the commission after the declaration of final UPSC CSE Result 2020. However, one can check expected UPSC Prelims cut-off from above.

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material