UPSC CSE Prelims 2020 Expected Cut-off & Official Cut-off of 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013

UPSC: Check Cut-off of UPSC CSE Prelims 2020 (expected) along with the official UPSC CSE cut-off of 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013. Besides prelims here we have also provided the official cut-off of UPSC CSE Mains & Final. Expected cut-off of UPSC Prelims 2020 is also available here after the discussion with experts. Candidates who are going to write UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020 on 4th October are advised to score more than the expected cut-off of UPSC Prelims 2020. Links to access some important articles for the revision of UPSC Prelims 2020 are also available here.
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020: Expected Cut-off
The given cut-off is based on the last year’s official UPSC CSE cut-off. Many experts said that a slight variation of 5 to 10 marks is expected this year (as compared to the last year's cut-off).
|
Category
|
UPSC CSE Prelims**
|
General
|
98 + (5 to 10) marks
|
EWS
|
90 + (5 to 10) marks
|
OBC
|
95.34 + (5 to 10) marks
|
SC
|
82 ± 5 marks
|
ST
|
77.34 ± 5 marks
|
PwBD-1
|
53.34 ± 5 marks
|
PwBD-2
|
44.66 ± 5 marks
|
PwBD-3
|
61.34 ± 5 marks
|
PwBD-5
|
61.34 ± 5 marks
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019: Official Cut-off
|
Category
|
UPSC CSE Prelims**
|
UPSC CSE (Mains)#
|
Final Cut off
|
General
|
98
|
751
|
961
|
EWS
|
90
|
696
|
909
|
OBC
|
95.34
|
718
|
925
|
SC
|
82
|
706
|
898
|
ST
|
77.34
|
699
|
893
|
PwBD-1
|
53.34
|
663
|
861
|
PwBD-2
|
44.66
|
698
|
890
|
PwBD-3
|
61.34
|
374
|
653
|
PwBD-5
|
61.34
|
561
|
708
*Cut-off marks are subject to changes, as may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Hon’ble Courts in matters pending before them. Category-wise recommendations details shall also be uploaded after conclusion of pending court cases.
**Cut off marks on the basis of GS Paper-I only. GS Paper-II was of qualifying nature with 33% marks as per Rule-15 of Civil Services Examination, 2019.
#Subject to 10% marks in each of the seven competitive papers i.e. Essay, GS-I, GS-II, GS-III, GS-IV, Optional-I and Optional-II.
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018: Official Cut-off
Wherever two or more candidates have secured equal aggregate marks in CSE Exam, 2018, the tie(s) have been resolved in accordance with the principles approved by the Commission, viz.
(i) Candidate securing more marks in the Compulsory Papers and the Personality Test put together is to be ranked higher;
(ii) In case where the marks mentioned at (i) above are equal, the candidate senior in age is to be ranked higher; and
(iii) In case where the (i) and (ii) above are the same, then the candidate getting more marks in the compulsory papers is to be ranked higher.
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2017: Official Cut-off
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2016: Official Cut-off
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2015: Official Cut-off
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2014: Official Cut-off
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2013: Official Cut-off
The minimum qualifying marks for various communities are provided below:
|
Exam
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PH-1
|
PH-2
|
PH-3
|
Total
|
CS (Prelim)
|
241
|
222
|
207
|
200
|
199
|
184
|
163
|
400
|
CS (Main)
|
564
|
534
|
518
|
510
|
510
|
502
|
410
|
1750
|
CS (Final)
|
775
|
742
|
719
|
707
|
725
|
718
|
613
|
2025
The cut-off marks came with a rider of the minimum marks in each paper of IAS Prelims as well as IAS Main (Written) Examination. It was the very first time when UPSC has mentioned that the candidate had to attain minimum marks. Alongside, candidates needed to obtain minimum 10% marks in each of the seven competitive papers i.e., Essay, GS-I, GS-II, GS- III, GS-IV, Optional –I and Optional-II.