UPSC CSE Prelims 2020 Expected Cut-off & Official Cut-off of 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013

UPSC: Check Cut-off of UPSC CSE Prelims 2020 (expected) along with the official UPSC CSE cut-off of 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013. Besides prelims here we have also provided the official cut-off of UPSC CSE Mains & Final. Expected cut-off of UPSC Prelims 2020 is also available here after the discussion with experts. Candidates who are going to write UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020 on 4th October are advised to score more than the expected cut-off of UPSC Prelims 2020. Links to access some important articles for the revision of UPSC Prelims 2020 are also available here.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020: Expected Cut-off

The given cut-off is based on the last year’s official UPSC CSE cut-off. Many experts said that a slight variation of 5 to 10 marks is expected this year (as compared to the last year's cut-off).

Category UPSC CSE Prelims** General 98 + (5 to 10) marks EWS 90 + (5 to 10) marks OBC 95.34 + (5 to 10) marks SC 82 ± 5 marks ST 77.34 ± 5 marks PwBD-1 53.34 ± 5 marks PwBD-2 44.66 ± 5 marks PwBD-3 61.34 ± 5 marks PwBD-5 61.34 ± 5 marks

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019: Official Cut-off

Category UPSC CSE Prelims** UPSC CSE (Mains)# Final Cut off General 98 751 961 EWS 90 696 909 OBC 95.34 718 925 SC 82 706 898 ST 77.34 699 893 PwBD-1 53.34 663 861 PwBD-2 44.66 698 890 PwBD-3 61.34 374 653 PwBD-5 61.34 561 708

*Cut-off marks are subject to changes, as may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Hon’ble Courts in matters pending before them. Category-wise recommendations details shall also be uploaded after conclusion of pending court cases.

**Cut off marks on the basis of GS Paper-I only. GS Paper-II was of qualifying nature with 33% marks as per Rule-15 of Civil Services Examination, 2019.

#Subject to 10% marks in each of the seven competitive papers i.e. Essay, GS-I, GS-II, GS-III, GS-IV, Optional-I and Optional-II.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018: Official Cut-off

Wherever two or more candidates have secured equal aggregate marks in CSE Exam, 2018, the tie(s) have been resolved in accordance with the principles approved by the Commission, viz.

(i) Candidate securing more marks in the Compulsory Papers and the Personality Test put together is to be ranked higher;

(ii) In case where the marks mentioned at (i) above are equal, the candidate senior in age is to be ranked higher; and

(iii) In case where the (i) and (ii) above are the same, then the candidate getting more marks in the compulsory papers is to be ranked higher.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2017: Official Cut-off

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2016: Official Cut-off

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2015: Official Cut-off

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2014: Official Cut-off

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2013: Official Cut-off

The minimum qualifying marks for various communities are provided below:

Exam General OBC SC ST PH-1 PH-2 PH-3 Total CS (Prelim) 241 222 207 200 199 184 163 400 CS (Main) 564 534 518 510 510 502 410 1750 CS (Final) 775 742 719 707 725 718 613 2025

The cut-off marks came with a rider of the minimum marks in each paper of IAS Prelims as well as IAS Main (Written) Examination. It was the very first time when UPSC has mentioned that the candidate had to attain minimum marks. Alongside, candidates needed to obtain minimum 10% marks in each of the seven competitive papers i.e., Essay, GS-I, GS-II, GS- III, GS-IV, Optional –I and Optional-II.