UPSC (CSE) Interview 2019: Jamia RCA Provides Free Virtual Mock Interview Sessions for Selected Candidates

Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) is conducting Virtual Mock Interviews for its registered students who have their UPSC Civil Services Personality Tests scheduled between July 20-29, 2020. A total of 60 students of RCA qualified UPSC (CSE) Mains Exams 2019 and 48 of them already appeared in Personality test/Interview conducted by the commission. Remaining 12 candidates could not appear for their interview due to the lockdown imposed in the country. These interviews have been rescheduled by UPSC which will take place between July 20-29, 2020, at the UPSC office in New Delhi.

Mock Interview Panel to take Virtual Classes

Prominent civil servants and academicians are participating as panel members to prepare students on various national and international issues during the virtual mock interviews. They are also sharing valuable advice and strategy to the UPSC aspirants to help them face the UPSC board confidently.

The Mock Interview panel includes Civil servants from various services like Mr. Indraveer Yadav IAS, Mr. Mahesh Misra IPS, Mr. S.S. Khan IRS, Mr. Javeed Ahmad IPS, Mr. Khursheed Ganai IAS, Mr. Vivek Katju IFS and Prof. U.M. Ameen.

Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, JMI is personally monitoring the mock interviews. She addressed the panel members and briefed them about the successful results of RCA, JMI. She also thanked the panel members for devoting their time and giving valuable tips to students. She praised the efforts of Tanvir Zafar Ali, Hony. Director and Mohd.Tarique, Deputy Director of RCA, JMI.

RCA JMI Students also Qualified for Various State PSC

24 students of RCA, JMI have qualified for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and their interviews will begin from July 15, 2020. RCA is arranging Virtual Mock Interviews for these candidates with the same panel. Meanwhile, 14 students of RCA, JMI have been selected in the Jammu and Kashmir PSC exam recently.

Eligibility for Free UPSC Coaching Facility at Jamia

Jamia Millia Islamia provides free coaching and residential facilities to the students of SC, ST, Women, and Minorities for UPSC Civil Services and other competitive examinations. This free coaching facility for UPSC (IAS) exam preparation offered by Jamia Milia Islamia RCA includes classes for the preparation of both UPSC Civil Services Prelims and Mains examination as well as for the optional subject. Free accommodation facility is also provided.

